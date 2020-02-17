WWE RAW Preview: No Holds Barred Match, Seth Rollins To Give Sermon

WWE is back with another episode of Monday Night RAW as the company looks to keep its momentum of positive shows from the perspective of fans.

Three things have been announced for this show thus far. What will be interesting is how WWE follows up on the attack by former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler on current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last week.

Of course, after Lynch retained the title over Asuka, Baszler attacked Lynch and ended the segment by biting the back of Lynch’s neck.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW.

WWE holds this show in Everett, WA at the Angel of the Winds Arena. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Randy Orton vs Matt Hardy – No Holds Barred Match

Rusev and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza.

There will be a “sermon” from Seth Rollins, which is part of the ongoing storyline with Rollins calling himself the Monday Night Messiah.

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

