WWE RAW Preview: Randy Orton Segment, Rematch Confirmed

WWE has started to announce things for the latest RAW show and it features an interesting lineup.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE has already confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will not appear on the show due to him “recovering” from the attack on him from Randy Orton last week. What is known is that Orton will address fans about his assault on Edge on tonight’s RAW.

WWE holds this show in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

The fallout from last week’s show.

Drew McIntyre responds to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar attacking him.

Will Charlotte Flair announce which title she is challenging at WrestleMania 36?

Randy Orton will address his attack on Edge

Liv Morgan and Lana rematch

Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley will face off in a triple threat number one contender’s match – winner faces Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW.

Join us here later tonight for WWE RAW Live Results and our post-show RAW Takeaways feature.