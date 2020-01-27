WWE RAW Preview: Royal Rumble Fallout, Match Announced

The journey to the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event is over and with the show in the rearview, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

With there being no title changes on Sunday’s show, the continuation of storylines that were going into the Royal Rumble will likely take place.

Drew McIntyre won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match while Charlotte Flair won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. It should be noted that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who was eliminated by McIntyre, is advertised for this show. It’s likely that we will get a follow up to that program and potential WrestleMania announcement.

RAW Preview

WWE holds this show in San Antonio, TX at the AT&T Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Liv Morgan battles Lana with Lashley and Rusev banned from ringside

Royal Rumble fallout

Which champion will Charlotte Flair select to challenge at WrestleMania 36?

The latest in the feud between Seth Rollins, AOP, & Buddy Murphy and Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the pay-per-view event in February from Saudi Arabia that has been announced.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW.

Join us here later tonight for WWE RAW Live Results and our post-show RAW Takeaways feature.