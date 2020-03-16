WWE RAW Preview: Steve Austin Celebration, AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker Contract Signing

Monday’s episode of RAW will no doubt be an interesting show due to the circumstances that not only WWE is in but the world due to the coronavirus.

WWE has already confirmed that due to the outbreak of the virus, only essential personnel will be there. It also means that no fans will be in attendance just like last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The company has announced three segments for the show with three big names slated to appear. However, no matches have been confirmed for the show.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW.

WWE holds this show in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Steve Austin returns to celebrate 3/16.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles will be doing a contract signing for their WrestleMania 36 match

Edge is in town and will appear on this show in order to continue his pursuit of Randy Orton.

WWE will also be building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event despite the high chance of this show being postponed.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE RAW Results and Takeaways feature.