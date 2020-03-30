WWE RAW Preview: Top Stars Advertised, WrestleMania 36 Go-Home Show

While this show was taped last week, WWE RAW will serve as an important show ahead of WrestleMania 36.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. This show is the go-home edition of RAW for WrestleMania 36 that takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

WWE holds this show in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show has several segments advertised with top stars but no matches have thus far been announced. The likes of The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are slated to appear on this show.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar makes final pre-WrestleMania appearance

The Undertaker rises before Boneyard battle with AJ Styles

Edge returns following Orton’s Last Man Standing acceptance

Becky Lynch prepares to close out against Shayna Baszler

WWE will also be building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE RAW Results and post-show Takeaways feature.