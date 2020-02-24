WWE RAW Preview: Two Matches, Super ShowDown Go-Home Show

Three things have been confirmed for WWE RAW

While WWE hasn’t announced many things for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, it’s expected to be a big show.

As of this writing, only three things – two matches and segment – have been announced. That includes an appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to further promote his title defense against Ricochet at Super ShowDown.

Also, Angel Garza will square off with Humberto Carrillo in what is being hyped as a first-ever match on the show between the two stars.

WWE will also be building on the hype for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event. This will be the go-home edition of RAW for the latest PPV event under the WWE banner.

WWE holds this show in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Bell MTS Place. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Angel Garza to square off with Humberto Carrillo

Who will Randy Orton target next?

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear live

Will Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler come to blows in the same building?

Erick Rowan will face Aleister Black in a rematch

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for RAW.

Join us here later tonight for our post-show RAW Takeaways feature.