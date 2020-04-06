WWE RAW Preview: WrestleMania Fallout, Drew McIntyre’s Next Step

After two straight nights of WrestleMania 36, WWE is back with another episode of RAW.

With the biggest event of the year for the company in the rearview, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

As of this writing, the company has yet to announce any matches for this show. WWE has released some articles looking at some teasers for the show as part of the fallout from WrestleMania.

The company taped this show several days ago. Brock Lesnar, who dropped the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre in the headliner of WrestleMania 36 – Night 2, is not advertised for the show.

WWE holds this show in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. It will be interesting to see if WWE airs any matches from WrestleMania 36 on this broadcast considering it is a taped show.

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

What’s next for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

Will Edge continue his comeback run?

Will Shayna Baszler make another run at Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Title?

Did Kevin Owens end Seth Rollins’ crusade?

Join us here later tonight for our post-show WWE RAW Results and Takeaways feature.

