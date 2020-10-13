WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands competed in a Battle Royal to determine who Asuka will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against next week.

RAW Results (10/12)

Kevin Owens def. Aleister Black in a No DQ match AJ Styles def. Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose def. Lana & Natalya Angel Garza def. Andrade New Day def. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler to retain RAW Tag Team Championships Ricochet def. Cedric Alexander via DQ Lana won the Battle Royal and earned a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship next week

Drew McIntyre Beat Randy Orton Down

Randy Orton kicked off this week’s episode of RAW and made his way to the ring. Orton said that it didn’t matter if he gets moved to SmackDown because he will still take the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre in less than two weeks at Hell in a Cell.

Orton vowed to pin McIntyre at Hell in a Cell and end his legacy at the PPV. Randy added that he will accomplish that by hitting him with an RKO. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupted and said that he made a promise last week that he was going to kick the crap out of Orton every time they are in the same building together.

McIntyre and Orton traded punches in the ring. McIntyre beat Orton down in the corner of the ring but Orton battled back with a kick to the midsection. The action spilled outside of the ring and McIntyre bounced Orton’s face off the announce table. McIntyre then hit Orton with a Back Drop on top of the table before rolling him back into the ring. Orton retreated up the entrance ramp to end the segment.

Opinion: It seems like we have seen this promo dozens of times now. I’m sure the match will be fine at Hell in a Cell but this segment didn’t accomplish anything.

The Fiend Is Heading To RAW

Stephanie McMahon presided over Night 2 of the WWE Draft.

RAW selected The Fiend, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair

SmackDown selected Bayley, RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits

Kevin Owens Def. Aleister Black

Kevin Owens faced Aleister Black in a No DQ match tonight.

Match Recap: Owens and Black immediately got out of the ring and battled up the entrance ramp. Back in the ring, Owens dodged Black Mass and tackled Aleister to the canvas. Black rolled out of the ring and Owens chased after him again.

Owens bounced Aleister’s face off the steel steps but Black connected with a boot to the ribs. Kevin sent Black into the barricade and hit him with a Cannonball. Owens set up a table and went for a Powerbomb but Aleister blocked it. Black then slammed Owens onto the announce table as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Aleister was in control and set up a chair in the ring. Owens caught him with a DDT on the chair and went for the cover but Aleister was able to kick out at the last moment. Aleister connected with an awesome Meteora onto several chairs for a near fall.

Aleister went for Black Mass outside the ring but Owens ducked. Black booted the ring post and retreated back into the ring. Owens followed him and connected with a Stunner. Owens then Powerbombed Aleister through a table for the pinfall victory.

Strowman, Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy Are Heading To RAW

Stephanie McMahon came back to the entrance ramp for the 2nd round of the WWE Draft.

RAW selected Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, and Jeff Hardy

SmackDown selected Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens