WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday. RAW also debuted a new theme song tonight.

RAW Results (11/19)

Hurt Business def. RETRIBUTION AJ Styles def. Matt Riddle Asuka def. Lana via submission to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Riott Squad, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans Kofi Kingston def. Sheamus El Gran Gordo & Tucker def. John Morrison & The Miz Braun Strowman def. Keith Lee

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

RETRIBUTION Lost & Was Attacked By The Fiend

Alexa Bliss kicked off the show and said “let him in”. The lights in the ThunderDome went out and The Fiend made his way to the ring.

RETRIBUTION then showed up as The Fiend and Alexa Bliss were holding hands in the middle of the ring. The lights went out again and The Fiend & Alexa Bliss were gone. The Hurt Business rushed the ring and a brawl broke out as RAW went to a break. The two teams faced off in an 8-man tag team match when RAW returned.

Match Recap: Lashley went right after T-Bar and sent him to the corner. Bobby connected with a Flatliner before Slapjack tagged in. Lashley greeted Slapjack with a massive Suplex and Cedric Alexander tagged himself in. Cedric connected with a kick to the face for a near fall.

MVP tagged in and beat Slapjack down in the corner of the ring. Hurt Business isolated Slapjack in the corner as Mace slammed on the steel steps. Mustafa Ali tagged in and stomped on Cedric’s arm. Ali brought Alexander out of the ring and slammed him into the barricade. The Fiend appeared on the jumbotron as RAW went to another commercial break.

When RAW returned, Shelton Benjamin hit Mace with a knee to the face for a near fall. Hurt Business then isolated Mace in the corner and took turns beating him down. Lashley planted Mace with a Spinebuster and then hit T-Bar with a Spear. Ali broke up the cover and retreated to the corner. T-Bar grabbed Lashley from behind but Bobby was able to apply the Hurt Lock. T-Bar quickly tapped out to end the match.

After the match, The Fiend showed up and beat RETRIBUTION down as Mustafa Ali retreated. The Fiend hit T-Bar with the Sister Abigail to end the segment.

Opinion: I don’t see how it is possible to take RETRIBUTION seriously after this. T-Bar, the imposing monster of the stable, tapped out after being in the Hurt Lock for a couple seconds. The Fiend then kicked RETRIBUTION’s ass with ease. RETRIBUTION is absolutely going to be dominating catering on RAW. I have no idea who I was supposed to be cheering for in this match.

AJ Styles Picked Up A Win & Has A New Bodyguard

AJ Styles came down to the ring with Jordan Omogbehin (the bouncer from RAW Underground) and stated that RAW has finally drafted a true leader.

Styles claimed that the real redemption of RAW was his return and boasted about defeating Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins last week. Styles then battled Matt Riddle in a singles match. Before the match, Styles refused to have Jordan leave the ring and the referee started counting. Jordan grabbed the referee’s hand and the ref pleaded with him to leave the ring. Eventually, Jordan Omogbehin left the ring so the match could begin.

Match Recap: Riddle planted Styles with three Gutwrench Suplex and then Clotheslined him out of the ring. Jordan stood in the way of Styles as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Matt Riddle hit another Gutwrench Suplex and went for the Broton but Styles got his knees up. AJ connected with the Pele Kick but Riddle immediately battled back and hit a German Suplex. Styles hit Riddle with a Neckbreaker for a two count.

AJ set up for the Styles Clash but Riddle countered into a Fisherman’s Suplex for a near fall. Jordan distracted Riddle and AJ capitalized with the Styles Clash for the pinfall victory.

Drew McIntyre Vowed To Retain The WWE Title At Hell In A Cell

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was interviewed tonight on RAW. McIntyre will defend the title against Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday night at the PPV. McIntyre took the microphone from Charly and said he wanted to address Randy Orton directly.

McIntyre claimed that Orton is the most evil and entitled superstar in WWE. Drew stated that this should have been over at Clash of Champions but Orton attacked the four legends the following night on RAW. McIntyre said that those with darkness in them thrive inside Hell in a Cell.

Drew added that he has never been in a Hell in a Cell match but that doesn’t give Orton an advantage. McIntyre said that he will put Randy Orton through hell to remain WWE Champion. Drew threatened to show up during Orton’s interview later tonight.

Lana Lost & Nia Jax Put Her Through The Announce Table For The 5th Time

Asuka defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Lana to begin the 2nd hour of RAW.

Match Recap: Asuka applied a Headlock to start the action off. Lana broke free but the RAW Women’s Champion leveled her with a shoulder tackle. Asuka went for the Asuka Lock but Lana reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Lana booted Asuka in the face and went for the cover but the champ kicked out at two.

Lana stomped on Asuka in the corner of the ring but Asuka caught her with a kick to the head. Asuka then applied the Asuka Lock for the quick submission victory. Asuka is still the RAW Women’s Champion. After the match, Women’s Tag Team Champions attacked Asuka from behind and then brought Lana outside the ring. Nia once again put Lana through the announce table with a Samoan Drop. Asuka then knocked Shayna out of the ring with the Hip Attack.