WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in a Cell. The build towards Survivor Series began tonight with several Qualifying Matches.

RAW Results (10/26)

AJ Styles def. Jeff Hardy to qualify for RAW’s Survivor Series team Lucha House Party def. Drew Gulak & Akira Tozawa Keith Lee def. Elias to qualify for RAW’s Survivor Series team Hurt Business def. RETRIBUTION via DQ Drew McIntyre def. The Miz Lana def. Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans to qualify for RAW’s Survivor Series team Sheamus def. Matt Riddle to qualify for RAW’s Survivor Series team

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Miz & Morrison Interrupted Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre kicked off this week’s show after losing the WWE Championship to Randy Orton last night at Hell in a Cell. McIntyre said he has no excuses for the loss last night but promised to become WWE Champion once again.

McIntyre stated that every time he gets knocked down he gets up twice as strong. The Miz and John Morrison interrupted and made their way to the entrance ramp. Miz showed off the MITB briefcase that he won off of Otis last night at the PPV.

The Miz and Morrison congratulated McIntyre on his great title reign and then Miz boasted about being a two time Mr. Money in the Bank. Miz stated that McIntyre doesn’t have to worry about facing Randy Orton for the WWE Championship anymore because he is Mr. Money in the Bank.

Miz noted that he cashed in on Randy Orton before right here in Orlando. The Miz pointed out that history might repeat itself tonight because Randy Orton is a guest tonight on A Moment of Bliss.

McIntyre leveled The Miz with a headbutt and then launched Morrison across the ring. The Miz hit McIntyre with a chop block and retreated up the ramp with Morrison. McIntyre stomped on The Miz’s sunglasses and said that he has an idea that he is going to run by management and it is going to be a bad night for Miz and Morrison.

AJ Styles Qualified For Team RAW

AJ Styles battled Jeff Hardy in a Survivor Series Qualifying match. Before the match, AJ Styles bragged about 2-0 on RAW and claimed that he was dominating everyone he steps in the ring with. Styles complained about having to win a match to qualify for RAW’s Survivor Series team. AJ stated that he should be the captain of Team RAW because he is the face that runs the place. Styles added that his associate (Jordan Omogbehin) doesn’t like to be looked at or talked to. AJ started complaining about Jeff Hardy using an illegal knee brace to take the IC Title from him before Hardy made his way to the ring.

Match Recap: Styles controlled the match early but Jeff rolled out of the ring. Styles went after him and Hardy caught him with a Dropkick to the midsection. Jeff went for a Crossbody but Jordan caught him as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Styles connected with a Brainbuster for a near fall. Jeff battled back and connected with a Russian Leg Sweep for a near fall. Hardy climbed to the top rope and hesitated as Jordan slowly walked towards him. AJ capitalized with a Pele Kick and then shoved Jeff into the ring post. Styles followed it up with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall victory. AJ Styles qualified for Team RAW at Survivor Series.

After the match, Elias hit Jeff Hardy with his guitar. Hardy and Elias battled last night at Hell in a Cell. The match ended in a DQ after Jeff bashed Elias with the guitar.

Lucha House Party Picked Up A Win

Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa faced Lucha House Party tonight.

Match Recap: Tozawa and Gulak controlled the match early before 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupted. R-Truth walked around the ring and Lince Dorado capitalized on the distraction and rolled up Gulak for the victory. Everyone then chased R-Truth backstage.

Alexa Bliss Poisoned Ramblin Rabbit

Bray Wyatt welcomed everyone to a tea party at the Firefly Fun House. Alexa Bliss showed up with tea and Bray & the puppets clapped. Abby the Witch said “off with her head” as Bliss poured Ramblin Rabbit a cup. Bliss said there was a touch of strawberry, a touch of sugar, and a secret ingredient. Alexa then laughed and said it was arsenic and Ramblin Rabbit died.

Wyatt said that this is a very magical place and The Fiend protects them and there is only one thing they need to do. . Alexa’s eyes turned red after Bray put his “Heal” hand on her forehead and she said “let him in”. Bliss went back to normal and stated she gets to have a fun chat with new WWE Champion Randy Orton. Bray remembered Orton burning down his compound as Ramblin Rabbit came back to life. Bray then beat him to death as Alexa laughed.