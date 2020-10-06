Monday, October 5, 2020

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

By Robert Lentini

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits to battle Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in the main event of tonight’s episode.

RAW Results (10/5)

  1. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Asuka def. Zelina Vega, Natalya, Lana
  2. Seth Rollins & Murphy def. Humberto Carrillo & Dominik
  3. Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman ended in a double count-out
  4. Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin def. Apollo Crews & Ricochet
  5. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. the Riott Squad to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships
  6. RETRIBUTION invaded during Mustafa Ali vs. MVP
  7. Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode def. Drew McIntyre & Street Profits
Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Drew McIntyre Attacked Orton

Randy Orton began this week’s RAW with a backstage segment. Orton said he was supposed to leave Clash of Champions with the title but instead he left in an ambulance. Orton added that he remembers Big Show, Christian, and Shawn Michaels interfering in his match against Drew McIntyre.

Orton noted that McIntyre, Michaels, Flair, and Big Show stood in the ring 24 hours later and celebrated. He claimed that it made him sick to watch them playing poker and enjoying their victory lap. Orton said that with every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction and he felt obligated to provide that reaction last week when he snuck into the Legends Lounge.

Randy stated that he killed the lights, slid on his nightvision goggles, and treated himself to a front row seat to their agony last week. Orton claimed that he whispered “say hi to Edge for me” before attacking Christian. Orton said that this isn’t over and Drew McIntyre still has to pay. Randy added that McIntyre will cement his legacy if he survives on more WWE Championship match against him at Hell in a Cell. Drew McIntyre entered the Legends Lounge and attacked Orton before WWE security broke it up.

Nia Jax Put Lana Through The Announce Table Again

Zelina Vega, Lana, and Natalya faced Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Asuka in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: Natalya leveled Dana Brooke with a shoulder tackle to start it off. Dana battled back and slammed Natalya to the canvas for a near fall before tagging in Mandy Rose. Mandy and Dana teamed up and planted Natalya with a Suplex in the middle of the ring for another two count.

Natalya, Zelina, and Lana isolated Mandy in the corner and took turns beating her down. Eventually, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka tagged in and booted Natalya int he face. Asuka followed that up with a knee to Lana’s face and went for the cover but Natalya broke it up at two. Mandy tagged herself in and leveled Lana with a knee to the face for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Women’s Tag Team Champions attacked Natalya and Lana outside the ring. Nia tried to put Natalya through the announce table but Lana pulled her off. Jax then put Lana through the announce table with a Samoan Drop for a third time.

Opinion: WWE is either burying Lana or making her out to be the toughest woman on the roster because she keeps coming back every week after Nia Jax attacks her.

Rollins & Murphy Aren’t On The Same Page

Seth Rollins and Murphy faced Humberto Carrillo and Dominik Mysterio tonight on RAW. Before the match, Rollins told Murphy to give him the microphone but Murphy didn’t oblige. Murphy stated that he has been Seth’s ideal disciple for months now but needs Rollins to apologize to him if he wants him to be his disciple.

Murphy said that he wanted Seth to apoligize to Aalyah and Rollins ripped the microphone away. Seth shouted that he saved Murphy and went easy on Aalyah. Rollins added that he could have put it out there that Aalyah feels ignored in her family because Dominik is the chosen one.

Match Recap: Dominik and Humberto controlled the action early. Dominik hit Murphy with a Russian Leg Sweep and Humberto followed that up with a Dropkick. Carrillo hit Murphy with a Suicide Dive as Dominik connected with a Crossbody on Rollins as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Murphy and Rollins had Dominik trapped in the corner and took turns stomping him down. Rollins tagged himself in and shouted that he was in charge and will tell Murphy when he gets to tag in. Rollins and Murphy started arguing and Dominik capitalized by crawling to to the corner.

Humberto tagged in and leveled Murphy with a Dropkick. Murphy connected with a Dropkick and went for the cover but Dominik broke it up. Dominik sent Rollins into the barricade and then Murphy sent Dominik flying over the barricade. Rollins shouted that he doesn’t Murphy and Humberto flipped onto them.

Back in the ring, Murphy hit Carrillo with a knee to the face for the pinfall victory. Murphy stormed backstage muttering “you don’t need my help” and left Rollins ringside after the match. Rollins confronted Murphy backstage and told him he has an hour to apologize to him.

