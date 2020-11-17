WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this Sunday. Randy Orton defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event.

RAW Results (11/16)

Asuka, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke def. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana New Day def. Hurt Business to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships RETRIBUTION def. Team RAW Bray Wyatt def. The Miz Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Orton & McIntyre Hyped Their Title Match Tonight

Drew McIntyre welcomed everyone to Monday Night RAW and noted that this Sunday is Survivor Series. McIntyre said Survivor Series was an American Thanksgiving tradition and brought up a couple things he is thankful.

McIntyre stated he was thankful for his friends, family, and the ThunderDome bringing him closer to the fans. Drew added that he was thankful for the doubters because it made him work harder.

McIntyre brought up Roman Reigns and claimed that he doesn’t care about anyone but himself and has his head shoved up his ass. Drew vowed to win the WWE Championship off of Randy Orton tonight and said he was going to humble Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

WWE Champion Randy Orton interrupted and said he was thankful for being a 14-time WWE World Champion. Orton added that he has been fined and suspended more than any other superstar but is still here because he is the greatest wrestler ever. Orton vowed to walk out of RAW tonight still the WWE Champion.

The Miz and John Morrison joined the party and hyped up Miz’s reality show. The Miz hinted at cashing in the MITB briefcase tonight during the title match. Miz added that change is coming soon and the promo finally ended.

Opinion: This promo lasted about fifteen minutes and was about ten minutes too long.

Nia Jax Slammed Lana Through The Announce Table Again

Lana, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler faced Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke.

Before the match, Nia and Shayna approached Lana backstage. Lana said the match was her idea because she wanted to prove that she belongs on Team RAW. Jax and Baszler laughed at her before making their way to the ring.

Match Recap: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler beat Mandy Rose down and stomped on her arm as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Asuka and Shayna were trading punches in the middle of the ring. Asuka hit a kick to the face but Nia broke it up at two. Shayna locked in the Kirifuda Clutch but Lana tagged herself in. Asuka applied the Asuka Lock to Lana for the submission victory.

After the match, Nia Jax cleared off the announce table and planted Lana through it for the 9th time.

Mandy Rose was taken to the doctor/ trainer’s room and Dana Brooke waited outside. Reckoning (Mia Yim) attacked Dana from behind until referees broke it up. Adam Pearce announced that Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce will replace Dana and Mandy on Team RAW at Survivor Series.

New Day Retained The RAW Tag Titles

New Day defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against the Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander). MVP and Bobby Lashley were ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Hurt Business controlled the match early and isolated Kofi Kingston in the ring. Kingston battled back with a Clothesline and went for a cover but Cedric kicked out at two. Woods tagged in and hit Alexander with an Elbow Drop for a two count.

Woods hit Benjamin with a Dropkick for a near fall. Shelton connected with a Spinebuster and tagged in Alexander. Cedric leveled Woods with another Dropkick for a near fall and tagged Shelton back in. Kingston tagged in and leveled Shelton with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Dropkick.

Kingston went for the Boom Drop but Benjamin countered into a Buckle Bomb as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Kingston connected with a Tornado DDT and tagged in Woods. Cedric tagged in as well and Woods greeted him with a kick to the face.

Xavier threw Alexander out of the ring and hit him with a Dropkick through the ropes. Back in the ring, Woods hit a Dropkick off the top rope for a near fall. Kofi tagged in and hit Alexander with a Double Stomp off the top rope for another two count.

Alexander hit Kofi with two Suicide Dives and then hit Woods with one. Benjamin tagged in and brought Kofi back inside the ring. Shelton connected with an Angle Slam and went for a cover but Kofi somehow kicked out at two.

Cedric tagged back in and hit Kingston with a Brainbuster but Woods broke up the cover at the last moment. Kingston hit Cedric with Trouble in Paradise and tagged in Woods. Xavier climbed to the top rope and hit Daybreak for the pinfall victory. New Day are still RAW Tag Team Champions.