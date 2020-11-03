WWE RAW Results (11/2): Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre battled The Miz and John Morrison in a Handicap match in the main event.

RAW Results (11/2)

Jeff Hardy def. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole match Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth Drew Gulak def. R-Truth to become 24/7 Champion Braun Strowman def. Keith Lee, Sheamus to qualify for Team RAW at Survivor Series Hurt Business def. New Day Ricochet def. Tucker Drew McIntyre def. The Miz & John Morrison in a Handicap match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Drew McIntyre Attacked Orton & Prevented The Miz From Cashing In

WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off this week’s episode of RAW. Orton noted that he became World Champion eight days ago for the 14th time and proved that he is the best. Orton claimed that he is better than Edge, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, John Cena, and most certainly Drew McIntyre.

Orton added that he is not in this position because Triple H and management protected him, it is simply because he is the best. Orton said that he is no longer the legend killer, he is now a legend. Randy said that this title comes with a bullseye on his back and he welcomes it. He dared the locker room to come and try to take the title from him.

Alexa Bliss interrupted and joined Orton in the ring. Bliss stared at Orton with a smile on her face as Orton looked confused. Randy circled Alexa and asked where The Fiend was. Alexa posed with her gloves under her chin that read “play” and “pain” on each hand. Bliss held the “pain” glove up and said that The Fiend could be here.

The lights turned red as Orton looked around the outside of the ring. Drew McIntyre came out of nowhere and leveled Randy Orton with the Claymore. McIntyre told Orton to give him a rematch and he will make his life a living hell until then. The Miz and John Morrison then ran into the ring with the briefcase. The Miz was about to cash in but McIntyre beat them both down and sent them out of the ring. McIntyre said that nobody is taking the gold away from Orton besides him. The Miz and Morrison then challenged Drew McIntyre to a Handicap match later tonight.

Jeff Hardy Defeated Elias

Elias promoted his album once again before his Guitar on a Pole match against Jeff Hardy. Elias said when he smashes the guitar across Jeff’s back will be his greatest hit ever. He then performed an acoustic version of his song “Amen” before the match. Jeff quickly interrupted and the match began.

Match Recap: Elias and Hardy went for the guitar right away and wound up trading punches in the corner. Elias hit Jeff with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with an ugly looking Body Slam that sent Hardy tot he apron. Jeff pulled Elias out of the ring and bounced his face off the steel steps.

Jeff sent Elias into the barricade and made his way up to the top rope. Jeff reached for the guitar but Elias launched a bar stool at him as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Elias was in control and sent Hardy into the turnbuckle.

Elias climbed and tried to grab the guitar but Hardy ripped him down to the canvas. Hardy connected with an Atomic Drop and followed it up with a Dropkick to the face. Elias lifted Jeff up in the Electric Chair but Hardy escaped and hit the Twist of Fate. Jeff grabbed the guitar and hit Elias over the back with it for the pinfall victory.

Jax & Baszler Retained

Nia Jax & Shayna Bazsler, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defended their Women’s Tag Team Championships against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke tonight on RAW.

Match Recap: Dana Brooke tried for a Sleeper Hold but Nia broke it up by slamming her into the turnbuckle. Mandy tagged in and hit Nia with a Dropkick and locked in an Octopus Stretch in the middle of the ring. Jax escaped and Dana Brooke tagged and Shayna tagged in. Dana brought Shayna to the corner and tagged Mandy back in. Deville planted Mandy with a Suplex as Lana made her way to the entrance ramp.

Dana connected with a couple of Clotheslines and then beat Shayna down in the corner of the ring. Dana followed it up with a Bulldog and went for the cover but Shayna kicked out at two.

Baszler got distracted with Lana and Dana capitalized with a Dropkick. Baszler then locked in the Kirifuda Clutch but Lana hopped on the apron. Dana rolled up Shayna but the referee was distracted with Lana. Shayna then applied the Kirifuda Clutch again for the submission victory. Baszler and Nia are still the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Lashley Dominated

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley faced R-Truth tonight on RAW. R-Truth apparently thought he was meeting Bobby Boucher from the Waterboy. R-Truth laid down in the middle of the ring and asked Lashley to pin him. Lashley picked up R-Truth and leveled him with a Spear before applying the Hurt Lock for the easy submission win. Drew Gulak tried to pin R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship but Lashley got him in the Hurt Lock as well. Lashley then put Gulak on top of R-Truth and Drew became the new 24/7 Champion.