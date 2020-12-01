WWE RAW Results (11/30): Title Match Set For TLC, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre teamed up with Sheamus to face The Miz & John Morrison in the main event.

RAW Results (11/30)

Jeff Hardy def. Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match Slapjack def. Ricochet Asuka & Lana def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Cedric Alexander def. Xavier Woods AJ Styles def. Riddle & Keith Lee to earn a shot at the WWE Title at TLC Dana Brooke def. Reckoning Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def. The Miz & John Morrison via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Orton Found The Fiend’s Weakness

Randy Orton was a guest on A Moment of Bliss to kick off the show. Bliss rolled footage of The Fiend costing Orton his qualifying match last week on RAW. Orton said he knows Bray Wyatt very well but hasn’t been formerly introduced to The Fiend. Bliss said that The Fiend is actually one of her best friends and Orton claimed that he is a lot in common with The Fiend.

Orton noted that the one main difference between them is that The Fiend wears his pain on his exterior for everyone to see while he tucks his pain away so he can blend in. Randy claimed that he hears voices as well but The Fiend actually hears Orton’s voice.

Randy said that he had to figure out Wyatt’s weakness was years ago and he burned it to the ground. Orton added that now he needs to find The Fiend’s weakness and looked directly at Alexa and said “it looks like I have”. Bliss got up and walked towards Orton and suggested that the voices in his head are telling him lies. Alexa said “who is manipulating who?” and stared at Orton.

The lights began to go out and Orton said “see what I mean”. Bliss smirked and responded “see what I mean”. The lights came on and Bliss was in Orton’s arms and The Fiend was in the ring. The Fiend awkwardly walked towards Orton and extended his hands. Orton placed Alexa in The Fiend’s arms and exited the ring. Orton shouted “who is laughing now?” and cackled on the entrance ramp to end the segment.

Jeff Hardy Defeated Elias

Elias battled Jeff Hardy in a Symphony of Destruction match tonight on RAW. Elias and Hardy traded punches to start off the action. Jeff Clotheslined Elias out of the ring and connected with a Dropkick through the ropes. Jeff tried to hit Elias with a violin but Elias countered with a knee to the face.

Elias bounced Hardy’s face off the apron and walked towards a piano on the entrance ramp. The lid on the piano began to move and it was revealed that the 24/7 Champion R-Truth was hiding in there. Several superstars chased R-Truth around until Elias and Hardy hit Gulak and Lince Dorado with instruments as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Jeff hit Elias with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Splash for a two count. Elias launched Hardy into a guitar set up in the corner of the ring for a near fall. Elias put a guitar pick in between his fingers and raked his fist across Jeff’s face.

The action spilled out of the ring and Elias bounced Jeff’s face off a drum set. Elias launched Jeff into the ring post and went for a knee strike but wound up hitting a gong. Jeff sent Elias into the drum kit and brought him back into the ring. Hardy tried to hit Elias with a guitar but he blocked it.

Jeff leaped off the top rope but Elias hit him with the guitar for a two count. Elias broke off a piece of the guitar and tried to hit Jeff but he ducked and Elias electrocuted himself in a speaker. Hardy hit Elias with a bass guitar and beat him down on top of a table.

Hardy put a few instruments on top of Elias and made his way to the top rope. Jeff then got on top of the ring post and connected with a Swanton Bomb through the table for the pinfall victory. Hardy bounced his head off the steel steps but seemed to be okay following the move and even played the tambourine to celebrate.

Slapjack Picked Up A Win

Ricochet squared off against Slapjack from RETRIBUTION on this week’s RAW. Before the match, Mustafa Ali said that everything that has happened to Ricochet has already happened to everyone in RETRIBUTION. Ali stated that Ricochet should be standing with them in RETRIBUTION. Slapjack stated that Ali saw him as a weapon for RETRIBUTION and tonight Ricochet will face the consequences for not joining RETRIBUTION.

Ricochet dominated early and beat Slapjack down in the corner of the ring. Ricochet connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Mace and T-Bar rushed the ring but Ricochet took them out with a flip. Dana Brooke showed up and slapped Ali in the face. Ricochet Dropkicked T-Bar off the apron and then got distracted by Ali. Slapjack capitalized on the distraction and connected with a slam for the pinfall victory.

Miz & Morrison Beat Sheamus Down

The Miz and John Morrison came to the ring for an episode of Miz TV. Miz plugged his reality show and welcomed Sheamus as his guest tonight. The Miz and Morrison poked fun at Sheamus’ look and then asked him about his tag team team partner tonight Drew McIntyre.

Miz brought up Sheamus returning McIntyre’s family sword to him and claimed that McIntyre was disrespectful for not giving him a gift in return. Sheamus said that he and Drew are like brothers and doesn’t expect anything in return. Morrison suggested that McIntyre should have given Sheamus a championship opportunity.

The Miz said that John Morrison is first in line for a title shot once he cashes in his MITB contract. Miz claimed that Sheamus’ career was a joke and that McIntyre has taken his place at the top of the mountain. Sheamus took of his ridiculous jacket and his top hat and punched Miz in the face. Morrison hopped on Sheamus’ back but the Celtic Warrior beat him down. The Miz hit Sheamus with the MITB briefcase several times to end the segment. Miz & Morrison will battle McIntyre & Sheamus later tonight.

Asuka & Lana Defeated The Tag Champs

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and Lana teamed up to face Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match tonight. Shayna and Lana started off the match. Lana tripped Shayna up and went for a Headlock but Baszler escaped with ease and knocked her to the canvas.

Asuka tagged in and dropped Shayna with a Dropkick. Lana and Asuka went for a Dropkicks but Shayna and Nia caught them and sent them into the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Lana and Nia were battling in the ring. Lana went for a Sleeper Hold but Nia threw her to the mat. Jax hit Lana with a shoulder tackle and choked Lana against the ropes. Baszler tagged in and continued to beat Lana down in the corner of the ring.

Baszler stomped on Lana’s ankle and threw her out of the ring. Jax tagged in and slammed Lana onto the barricade. Lana shoved Jax into the ring post and tagged in Asuka. Asuka hit the “Facebreaker” (Codebreaker) and Lana quickly tagged herself back in. Lana hit Shayna with a Crossbody but Shayna rolled through and applied the Kirifuda Clutch. Asuka broke it up with a kick and Lana rolled onto her for the pinfall victory.

Cedric Alexander Defeated Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Champions New Day came down to the ring during the 2nd hour of RAW. Kingston noted that Xavier Woods was named the host of the G4 network. Woods thanked anyone that has ever watched an UpUpDownDown video and said it means more to him than you will ever know. New Day joked about the Hurt Business failing to take the titles from them and rolled highlights from their recent matches.

Hurt Business interrupted and said they were actually 2-2 against New Day. MVP claimed that the Hurt Business will capture the titles from New Day the next time they put the titles on the line. Woods and Cedric Alexander then battled in a singles match as Kingston, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin were ringside.

Cedric attacked Woods before the match as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Woods was in control and hit Cedric with a chop in the corner of the ring. Alexander battled back and slammed Woods across the top rope. Cedric followed it up with a boot to the back and then dug his elbow into Woods’ spine.

Woods went for a Powerbomb but Cedric countered into a Brainbuster for a two count. Alexander sent Woods out of the ring and went for a Suicide Dive but Xavier dodged it and Cedric crashed into the barricade. Back in the ring, Alexander hit the Lumbar Check for the pinfall victory. Cedric Alexander celebrated by himself on the entrance ramp as the Hurt Business stood confused in the ring.

AJ Styles Earned A Title Shot At TLC

Keith Lee, AJ Styles, and Riddle battled in a Triple Threat match. The winner of the match will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC. Keith Lee chased Styles around to start off the match. Lee leapfrogged Riddle and Styles and connected with a kick to Riddle for a two count.

Lee hit Styles with a Back Body Drop and then Riddle with a Splash in the corner of the ring. Riddle caught AJ with a knee to the face and then Moonsaulted onto Styles and Lee as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Riddle hit Lee with a Broton for a one count. Riddle went for a Broton on Styles but AJ got his knees up. Keith Lee sent AJ flying into the ring post and Styles crashed to the floor outside the ring. Lee showed off his power and launched Riddle across the ring.

Keith followed it up with a Splash in the corner and launched Riddle across the ring again. Lee went for the Spirit Bomb but Riddle countered into a Triangle in the middle of the ring. AJ got back into the ring and Lee swung Riddle into Styles’ face. Riddle booted Lee in the face and planted Styles with an Exploder Suplex.

Lee hit Riddle with a shoulder tackle and went for the cover for a two count. AJ hit Keith with the Pele Kick and then a forearm to the face for a two count. Styles climbed to the top rope but Lee tripped him up. Keith joined AJ on the top rope and set up for a Superplex but Riddle broke it up.

Riddle went for a Powerbomb but Lee escaped and launched Riddle across the ring again. Styles hit Lee with a Crossbody for a two count. AJ went for the Styles Clash but Lee broke it up. Riddle booted Keith in the face and then hit Styles with a German Suplex for a near fall.

Keith hit Riddle with a forearm to the face and followed it up with a chop. Riddle connected with a knee to the face that sent Lee out of the ring. AJ Styles then hit Riddle with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall victory. AJ Styles will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC.

Later on RAW, Lashley attacked Riddle backstage.

Reckoning Lost Her First Match On RAW

Dana Brooke battled Reckoning tonight on RAW. Mustafa Ali was ringside for the match. Dana controlled the match early but Reckoning battled back with a Clothesline. Reckoning sent Dana to the corner and hit her with a couple chops. Brooke connected with a Jawbreaker and followed it up with a Clothesline. Dana hit a Splash in the corner and Mustafa hopped on the apron. Reckoning went for a kick but missed and Dana rolled her up for the pinfall victory. After the match, Mustafa Ali shouted at Reckoning and said there is no failure in RETRIBUTION.

AJ Styles’ Plan Backfired

Charly Caruso interviewed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre before the main event. Caruso said McIntyre has been very busy as of late and Drew stated that it feels good to be WWE Champion once again. McIntyre boasted about defeating Orton to regain his title and said that he is a man of his word.

Drew said that he told Roman Reigns that he was going to humble him and claimed that is exactly what he did at Survivor Series. McIntyre noted that Reigns had confidence at the beginning of the match but the confidence turned to fear after he kicked out of Spear after Spear. McIntyre said that Reigns needed Jey Uso interfere to win the battle but he will win the war and Reigns can “believe that”.

Charly brought up the title match against AJ Styles at TLC and asked how he will remain focused with The Miz having the MITB contract. McIntyre said the match against Styles will be phenomenal and joked that the MITB briefcase is the only thing keeping The Miz relevant. McIntyre and Sheamus then faced Miz & Morrison in a tag team match. AJ Styles joined commentary for the match.

Sheamus beat Miz down int eh corner to start things off. Sheamus connected with a Fallaway Slam and Miz rolled out of the ring. McIntyre rolled him back inside and Sheamus sent Miz back to the corner. Morrison tagged in and walked into a Clothesline from Sheamus.

McIntyre tagged himself in and Sheamus wasn’t too happy about it. Morrison applied a Headlock but Drew escaped and leveled John with a shoulder tackle. Sheamus tagged in and hit John with a knee to the face that knocked him to the apron. Sheamus clubbed Morrison across the chest and then did the same to The Miz.

Sheamus dared AJ Styles to get into the ring and got in his face. The Miz tried to capitalize but Sheamus punched him in the face. AJ’s associate got in Sheamus’ face and he backed down. Morrison hit Sheamus with a Dropkick that sent him tumbling over the announce table as RAW went to a break.

brb watching this on a loop



When RAW returned, The Miz connected with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Sheamus kicked at two. Morrison tagged in and hit a Shooting Star Press for a two count. Sheamus connected with a knee to the face and both superstars fell to the mat.

Miz and McIntyre tagged in and the WWE Champion sent Miz flying across the ring. Sheamus asked for a tag but Morrison pulled him off the apron and threw Sheamus over the barricade. AJ Styles then hit Drew McIntyre with a Phenomenal Forearm and the match ended in a DQ.

AJ Styles told Morrison to hit the Starship Pain and suggested that The Miz cash in. Styles asked for the briefcase as Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale. The Miz told the referee that he was chasing in as McIntyre sent Morrison out of the ring. McIntyre then leveled Miz with the Claymore and got in AJ’s face. Styles then escaped onto the shoulders of his associate as AJ claimed that McIntyre was lucky that he was taking him away. McIntyre raised the title and said that this was the closest AJ will ever get to it.

Opinion: The first two hours of RAW were absolutely abysmal but the final hour was entertaining. Keith Lee, Riddle, and AJ Styles had the match of the night. While the ending of RAW was goofy, I’m definitely looking forward to McIntyre versus Styles at WWE TLC on December 20th.