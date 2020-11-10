WWE RAW Results (11/9): McIntyre & Orton, Final Member Of Team RAW

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. WWE Champion Randy Orton teamed up with Miz & Morrison to battle Drew McIntyre & RAW Tag Team Champions New Day in the main event.

RAW Results (11/9)

Riddle def. Elias & Jeff Hardy to qualify for Team RAW at Survivor Series Shayna Baszler def. Lana Keith Lee & Riddle def. Sheamus & Braun Strowman Bobby Lashley def. Titus O’Neil via submission to retain the US Title Asuka def. Nia Jax via DQ Mustafa Ali def. Ricochet Drew McIntyre & New Day def. The Miz, John Morrison, Randy Orton

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Orton Hit McIntyre With An RKO

Randy Orton became the new WWE Champion at Hell In A Cell

The Miz and John Morrison kicked off RAW with an episode of Miz TV. The Miz promoted his reality TV show before Randy Orton interrupted. Orton, Miz, Morrison will face New Day and Drew McIntyre later tonight.

Orton said he only agreed to the match tonight so he could get his hands on Drew McIntyre. Randy told Miz that he wished he was never let back in the locker room and mocked John Morrison for wrestling in the minor leagues after he left WWE. Miz suggested that if they win tonight they may be in line for a shot at the tag titles.

RAW Tag Team Champions New Day joined the party and said they were coming down to the ring so that they could laugh at them in person. Orton hit Kingston with an RKO and a brawl broke out. Drew McIntyre ran down to the ring and traded punches with Orton. The Miz hit McIntyre from behind with the MITB briefcase and pushed him towards Orton. Randy connected with the RKO to end the segment.

Riddle Qualified For Team RAW

Matt Riddle

Elias claimed that he was jolted awake every night by a vision of him winning tonight’s second chance Survivor Series qualifying match against Riddle and Jeff Hardy. Elias said that he needs this because things haven’t been going well for him inside the ring recently. He stated that tonight’s victory goes out to Elias fans that bought his album because they understand his greatness. Elias started performing but was interrupted by Jeff Hardy’s theme.

Match Recap: Elias beat Jeff down in the corner and then traded punches with Riddle. The action spilled out of the ring and Elias leveled Jeff with a Clothesline as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Elias was in control and hit Riddle with a chop to the chest in the corner of the ring. Hardy went for Twist of Fate but Elias countered into Drift Away. Elias went for the cover but Riddle broke it up at two.

Jeff hit Elias with Poetry in Motion and traded punches with Riddle. Elias leveled Jeff with a knee to the face but turned around into a Bro Derek from Riddle for the pinfall victory. Riddle is the final member of Team RAW’s men’s team for Survivor Series. The team is Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Riddle.

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Helped Lana

Lana faced Shayna Baszler tonight on RAW. Nia Jax accompanied Shayna to the ring. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke joined commentary.

Match Recap: Shayna went right after Lana and stomped on her arm. Baszler quickly locked in the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission victory. After the match, Nia Jax was about to plant Lana through the announce table again but Dana Brooke and Mandy prevented it.

After the match, Lana thanked Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose for helping her. Mandy told Lana that they only did it because they want to win at Survivor Series. Mandy and Dana blamed Lana for them losing their shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships last week and told Lana to stay out of their way.