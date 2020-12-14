WWE Raw Results (12/14): Final Show Before TLC

WWE returns to your TV screen tonight with an all-new episode of Raw. This is the first Raw from the ‘new’ ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. It is also the ‘go home’ show before Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

The following items are advertised for WWE Raw:

AJ Styles brings “The Nightmare before TLC” to Raw

Bray Wyatt brings the Firefly Fun House cast to Raw for a “zany field trip”

Sheamus vs. AJ Styles

Lana vs. Nia Jax

The New Day & Jeff Hardy take on The Hurt Business

We can also expect to see more hype for TLC. Visit WWE.com for more details on what to expect from tonight’s WWE Raw.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw Results & Takeaways.