WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event.

RAW Results (12/7)

Asuka def. Shayna Baszler Ricochet & Dana Brooke def. RETRIBUTION Kofi Kingston def. Shelton Benjamin Cedric Alexander def. Kofi Kingston The Miz, John Morrison, AJ Styles def. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus in a Handicap match Lashley def. Jeff Hardy via submission Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt ended in a no contest

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Orton Challenged Wyatt

Randy Orton kicked off the show and said that an ordinary man would tremble at the thought of facing The Fiend but he is not an ordinary man. Orton added that he doesn’t have to wear a mask like The Fiend to let out his darkness. Randy stated that when his time comes he is going to stare the devil in the eyes and let him know that the most evil son of a bitch on earth has come home.

Wyatt interrupted from the Firefly Fun House and said that Alexa would be here too but Orton was too mean to her last week. Orton told Wyatt he wasn’t interested in games and Wyatt turned into a game show host. The puppets were playing for a crucifix and the corpse of Friendship Frog. The question was how should Orton be punished at TLC and Ramblin Rabbit suggested that The Fiend should sit down with Orton and calmly discuss his feelings.

Bray said none of the guesses were correct and took off his game show host wig. Wyatt said that “he” always has the right answer as images of The Fiend were shown. Orton stated that he wanted a match against Bray Wyatt tonight and then he will face The Fiend at TLC. Wyatt accepted the challenge to end the segment.

Asuka def. Shayna Baszler

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka battled Shayna Baszler in the first match of the night. Lana and Nia Jax were ringside for the match. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their Women’s Tag Team Championships against Asuka and Lana at WWE TLC.

Asuka applied an Ankle Lock early but Baszler countered into a Heel Hook in the middle of ring. Asuka countered into a Knee Bar but Shayna broke free and connected with a Suplex. Asuka rolled out of the ring to regroup but a brawl broke out. Nia sent Lana over the steel steps and Shayna bounced Asuka’s face off the announce table as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Baszler was in control and went to work on Asuka’s arm. Asuka battled back and connected with a Codebreaker. Asuka went for the Hip Attack but Shayna got her knees up. Baszler went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Asuka escaped as Nia Jax shoved Lana into the ring post. Lana shoved Nia into the steel steps and followed it up with a Hurricanrana that sent Jax into the announce table. Asuka capitalized on the distraction and rolled up Shayna for the pinfall victory. It was later announced that Nia Jax will face Lana next week on RAW.

RETRIBUTION Lost Again

Slapjack & Reckoning faced Ricochet & Dana Brooke. Mustafa Ali was ringside for the match. Dana Brooke and Reckoning started off the match by trading punches in the middle of the ring. Ricochet and Slapjack tagged in and Ricochet connected with a flip outside the ring. Mustafa Ali distracted Ricochet and Slapjack capitalized with a Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Dana and Reckoning tagged back in and Reckoning leveled Dana with a Dropkick. Mustafa Ali shouted at Reckoning and she got distracted. Dana connected with a slam for the pinfall victory. After the match, Mustafa Ali scolded Reckoning and Slapjack for embarrassing him again.

McIntyre & Sheamus Interrupted Miz TV

AJ Styles was a guest on Miz TV tonight. Miz said that they couldn’t find a chair big enough for AJ’s associate and then turned his attention to Styles’ WWE Championship TLC match against Drew McIntyre at the PPV. AJ noted that this will be the first time he has ever faced Drew McIntyre and vowed to wrap a steel chair around McIntyre’s back until it breaks.

Styles added that he was going to put McIntyre through so many tables that he will be coughing up splinters for months. Styles claimed he was going to knock McIntyre out and capture the WWE Championship. The Miz noted that the three of them have a chance to demolish McIntyre and Sheamus later tonight in a Handicap match.

Morrison and Miz poked fun at Drew McIntyre’s accent for a bit until Sheamus interrupted. Sheamus said Miz & Morrison nailed the accents but he is sick of people saying that he is going to betray Drew McIntyre. Sheamus added that if he heard them using those accents in a pub he would nail their faces to the bar.

McIntyre then made his way to the ring in a kilt. Drew joked that Miz and Morrison keep coming back for more no matter how many times they knock them down. McIntyre claimed people in the back were claiming that Miz had no balls and Drew joked that he took Morrison when he made him a sidekick bitch. A brawl broke out and Miz and Morrison retreated. McIntyre launched Miz’s MITB briefcase all the way to the entrance ramp and it broke a panel on the jumbotron.

Cedric Alexander def. Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston battled Shelton Benjamin tonight. Xavier Woods, MVP, and Cedric Alexander were ringside for the match. Shelton dominated the beginning of the match and leveled Kofi with a boot to the face for a two count. Benjamin followed it up with a Body Slam and sent Kingston to the corner.

Kingston connected with a Double Stomp and then a couple Clotheslines. Kofi caught Shelton with a Dropkick and went for the SOS but Benjamin countered into a Powerbomb for a two count. Benjamin applied an Ankle Lock in the center of the ring but Kingston fought his way to the bottom rope to break the hold. Kofi then hit Trouble in Paradise for the pinfall victory. After the match, Cedric Alexander challenged Kingston and Kofi accepted.

Cedric went after Kofi’s injured leg and applied a Heel Hook. Kofi escaped and rolled up Cedric for a near fall. Kingston hit a terrible looking SOS for another two count. Alexander booted Kingston in the knee and connected with a Brainbuster for a two count. Kingston leaped off the top rope but tweaked his leg on the landing. Cedric took advantage and hit the Lumbar Check for the pinfall victory.

Sheamus Accidentally Brogue Kicked McIntyre

Sheamus & WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced The Miz, John Morrison, and AJ Styles in a Handicap match. McIntyre launched Morrison to the corner and dared AJ Styles to tag in. AJ declined and McIntyre responded with the Glasgow Kiss to Morrison. Sheamus tagged in and applied a Headlock to Morrison.

Morrison escaped and knocked Sheamus out of the ring. Sheamus charged at Miz but he ducked and he almost hit McIntyre. Sheamus and McIntyre sent Morrison flying over the announce table as RAW went to a commercial break.

Sheamus hit Miz with a Clothesline and then a Knee Drop for a two count. McIntyre tagged in and slammed Miz to the canvas. The WWE Champion continued to mock AJ Styles for refusing to tag in. Styles finally tagged in and beat McIntyre down in the corner.

Morrison tagged in and continued to beat McIntyre down. Drew battled out of the corner and tagged in the Celtic Warrior. Sheamus booted Miz in the midsection and threw him to the apron. Sheamus clubbed away at Miz’s chest as Morrison and Styles watched on.

Sheamus planted Miz with a rolling Senton but got poked in the eye by Miz while the referee was distracted. Miz hit Sheamus with a chop block to the knee and Morrison followed it up with a cheap kick to the face while Sheamus was against the ropes. Styles tagged in and stomped on Sheamus before lighting him up with some chops to the chest.

AJ locked in the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring but McIntyre broke it up. AJ set up for the Styles Clash but Sheamus countered into White Noise. McIntyre and Morrison then tagged in and Drew connected with a couple Clotheslines. McIntyre launched Miz and Morrison across the ring at the same time and then hopped right up to his feet.

McIntyre slammed Morrison to the canvas and geared up in the corner. The Miz dragged Morrison out of the ring and Styles booted McIntyre in the back of the head. Sheamus tagged himself in and planted Styles with a Backbreaker. Sheamus hit Miz with the Brogue Kick and tried to hit Morrison with one but he ducked. Sheamus accidentally hit McIntyre with a Brogue Kick and then turned around into a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles then covered Sheamus for the win.

McIntyre and Sheamus then beat the hell out each other backstage before Pat Buck broke it up. Sheamus and McIntyre then attacked Pat Buck and slammed him through a table. McIntyre and Sheamus then said they were going for a pint.

Lashley Tapped Out Jeff Hardy

Lashley squared off with Jeff Hardy tonight. Before the match, Riddle suggested he and Jeff team up and call themselves the “Hardy Bros”. MVP was ringside for the match. The United States Champion controlled the action early and beat Hardy down in the corner of the ring. Jeff battled back and connected with a Leg Drop. Hardy went for Twist of Fate but Lashley blocked it.

Jeff climbed to the top rope but MVP hopped on the apron for a distraction. Riddle rushed the ring and tripped up MVP as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Lashley was back in control and planted Jeff with a Suplex for a two count. Lashley locked in a Sleeper Hold but Hardy broke free with a Jawbreaker.

Hardy connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with an inverted Atomic Drop. Jeff hit a Dropkick and then a Splash for a two count. Jeff hit Whisper in the Wind and went for the cover but Lashley kicked out a two. Lashley planted Jeff with the Flatliner for another near fall. Jeff hit the Twist of Fate but Lashley got up and leveled Hardy with a Spear. Lashley then applied the Hurt Lock for the submission victory.

After the match, Lashley wouldn’t let go of the hold. Riddle tried to break it up but MVP held him back. Lashley then launched Hardy onto Riddle and celebrated his victory with MVP on the entrance ramp.

The Fiend Attacked Randy Orton

Randy Orton squared off against Bray Wyatt in the main event. Before the match, Ramblin Rabbit showed up at Orton’s locker room and said that Bray cannot wait for the match tonight.

Wyatt waved to the virtual crowd in the ThunderDome and blew Orton a kiss before entering the ring. Orton applied a Headlock but Wyatt escaped and leveled Randy with a shoulder tackle. Wyatt brought Orton out of the ring and slammed him on top of the announce table as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Orton was in control and was stomping away on Wyatt in the corner. Bray was laughing while getting the hell beat out of him and Orton looked confused. Wyatt battled back and connected with a Crossbody and then a DDT for a two count.

Wyatt went for Sister Abigail but Orton countered into a Nckbreaker for a two count. Randy stomped on Wyatt’s knees and then slammed Wyatt on top of the announce table. Back in the ring, Orton blocked Sister Abigail again and poked Bray in the eye. Orton connected with the draping DDT and geared up for the RKO but the lights went out. Orton ignored it and hit the RKO and went for the cover but it got completely dark in the ThunderDome. When the lights came on, The Fiend was in the ring and locked in the Mandible Claw to end the show.

Opinion: I guess Wyatt turning into The Fiend in a matter of moments was an interesting way to end RAW. The rest of tonight’s show was completely forgettable. SmackDown has been a very good show as of late but RAW has a bunch of feuds that are difficult to get invested in as we head towards TLC a week from Sunday.