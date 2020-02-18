WWE RAW Results & 5 Takeaways (2/17)

5 Randy Orton Brutally Attacked Matt Hardy Again

Randy Orton came down to the ring to a chorus of boos from the crowd. Matt Hardy interrupted wearing a neck brace and told Orton to explain why he attacked Edge. Hardy announced that he was not medically cleared to compete tonight but got in the ring with Orton anyways.

Orton told Matt that he has balls and he respects him. Randy added that he respects Edge and loves him like a brother. He claimed that he was sorry and exited the ring. Orton stopped at the top of the ramp and took off his vest. Matt grabbed a steel chair and dared Orton to get into the ring.

Matt shouted at Orton to finish him and swung the chair but Randy got out of the way. Orton bounced Matt’s neck off the top rope and slid into the ring. Orton planted Hardy with an RKO and then crawled towards the chair as the crowd chanted “one more time!”. Orton beat the hell out of Hardy with the chair before bringing another one inside the ring.

Orton took off Hardy’s neck brace and placed his head on top of the chair. He then raised the chair above the head before throwing it out of the ring instead. Randy left the ring for a second before returning and dragging Matt to the outside. Orton placed Matt’s head on the steps and bashed it with the chair. Orton then took a seat and admired his work as a couple of WWE officials checked on Matt. Randy stormed back down and hit him with the chair again before shouting “I’m sorry!”.

Opinion: I thought Matt was written off of television during last week’s attack but apparently the reaction was so positive that WWE decided to do it again. This was still an effective segment though and Orton is so much better as a heel.