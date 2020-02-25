WWE RAW Results & 5 Takeaways (2/24)

5 Ricochet Picked Up A Win

Ricochet squared off against Luke Gallows tonight on RAW. AJ Styles and Karl Anderson accompanied Gallows to the entrance ramp but he told them to go back to the locker room.

Match Recap: Ricochet connected with a Dropkick that sent Gallows out of the ring. Ricochet flipped onto Gallows and tried to fire up the crowd. Back in the ring, Gallows leveled Ricochet with a massive boot to the face. Paul Heyman was shown backstage smiling as Gallows beat the hell out of Ricochet in the corner. Gallows hit a Backbreaker and went for the cover but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Ricochet battled back with a Jawbreaker and followed it up with an Enziguri. Ricochet connected with a Crossbody and then a Standing Shooting Star Press for a near fall. Ricochet hit the Recoil and then another Shooting Star Press off the top rope for the pinfall victory.

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet at Super ShowDown on Thursday.