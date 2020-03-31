WWE RAW Results & 5 Takeaways (3/30)

5 The Undertaker Warned AJ Styles

The Undertaker cut a promo and referred to AJ Styles as “Allen Jones”. Taker stated that Styles’ mouth is writing checks that his ass cannot cash.

He added that he has heard a lot worse from far better Superstars than AJ. Undertaker claimed Styles was content being a big fish in a little pond because he knew he couldn’t hang with the likes of Undertaker, Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, etc.

Undertaker said that AJ waited until they were all gone but he is still here. He claimed that AJ’s foolish pride is getting the better of him and he crossed the line when he mentioned his wife. Undertaker stated that Michelle McCool does the Faith Breaker (Styles Clash) better than AJ and he is jealous.

Taker dared AJ to try him at WrestleMania because he will make Styles famous. Undertaker added that he wants AJ to bring Gallows and Anderson with him so he can take them all out in the Boneyard Match. Undertaker closed the promo by saying that AJ will RIP as a gravestone with Styles’ name on it appeared behind him.

Opinion: I thought Undertaker delivered an excellent promo tonight and it got me more invested in this match. Up until this point, Styles versus Undertaker has felt underwhelming for what should be a dream match. That is not the case anymore and I’m hoping they deliver in their Boneyard match at WrestleMania.