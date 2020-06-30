WWE RAW Results (6/29): Double Contract Signing, Champions vs. Challengers

5 Ziggler Will Pick The Stipulation For The WWE Championship Match At Extreme Rules

RAW opened up with a brawl between Asuka and Sasha Banks in the middle of the ring. Bayley helped Sasha beat Asuka down before referees broke it up. Samoa Joe then began speaking about the contract signing before Banks and Asuka started fighting again. Dolph Ziggler came down to the ring and introduced WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Ziggler introduced McIntyre as the most ungrateful man in the world.

McIntyre then joined Sasha Banks, Asuka, and Dolph Ziggler in the ring. Dolph stated that he has been carrying monsters like Drew on his back for his entire career and claimed that he is going to keep getting back up at Extreme Rules. Ziggler vowed to survive and that McIntyre’s redemption story will disappear at the PPV. Dolph claimed that he created McIntyre and vowed to destroy him at Extreme Rules: Horror Show.

Dolph and McIntyre then signed the contract to make the match official. McIntyre noted that he has gone through hell to become the man and champion that he is today. Drew said that Ziggler needs the title because he has never been the center of attention that he has always dreamed of being. Drew told Dolph that he was going to allow Ziggler to pick the stipulation of their match at Extreme Rules.

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka shouted and then quickly signed the contact. Banks stated that she is the standard, the leader, and the conversation. Sasha vowed to win the title at Extreme Rules and that her and Bayley are taking over the entire company. Asuka and Banks brawled again as Dolph went for a Superkick. McIntyre went for the Claymore but Dolph rolled out of the ring.