WWE RAW Results & 6 Takeaways (1/20)

This week’s episode of WWE RAW aired live from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. It was the final RAW before the Royal Rumble PPV this weekend.
WWE RAW Results (1/20)
- Andrade retained the US Title over Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match
- Aleister Black defeated a jobber
- The OC attacked Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre during their match
- Becky Lynch defeated Kairi Sane
- Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins defeated The Viking Raiders to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships
- Erick Rowan defeated Matt Hardy
- Lana & Lashley defeated Liv Morgan & Rusev
Here are 6 takeaways from the show:
6Andrade Retained The US Championship
Andrade defended his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match tonight on RAW. Zelina Vega accompanied Andrade to the ring.
Match Recap: Mysterio connected with a Hurricanrana off the second rope that sent Andrade crashing on top of a ladder. Andrade’s neck landed directly on the steel ladder. Rey followed it up with a Senton off the ring post and onto Andrade outside the ring. Andrade battled back and Suplexed Rey onto a ladder. Rey and Andrade battled on the ladder and Mysterio went for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb but it was botched and both superstars fell on the ladder.
Mysterio hit 619 and tried to grab the belt but Andrade pulled the ladder from underneath him. Rey went for a Hurricanrana but it was botched and Mysterio fell on his head. Mysterio climbed back up but Zelina Vega interfered and distracted Rey. Andrade then planted Mysterio with the Hammerlock DDT through the a ladder. Andrade then climbed the ladder and grabbed the title to win the match.
After the match, Zelina Vega took off some padding off and exposed the concrete floor. Humberto Carrillo then made the save and attacked Andrade.
Opinion: I give Andrade and Mysterio an A+ for effort but this match was tough to watch. Rey landed hard when he went for the Hurricanrana and didn’t look right when he got up. The spot with Andrade landing on his neck also looked painful as hell. I was hoping the person in the Mysterio mask was Dominick and it didn’t seem like anyone cared when it was revealed to be Humberto.