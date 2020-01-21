WWE RAW Results & 6 Takeaways (1/20)

6 Andrade Retained The US Championship

Andrade defended his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match tonight on RAW. Zelina Vega accompanied Andrade to the ring.

Match Recap: Mysterio connected with a Hurricanrana off the second rope that sent Andrade crashing on top of a ladder. Andrade’s neck landed directly on the steel ladder. Rey followed it up with a Senton off the ring post and onto Andrade outside the ring. Andrade battled back and Suplexed Rey onto a ladder. Rey and Andrade battled on the ladder and Mysterio went for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb but it was botched and both superstars fell on the ladder.

Mysterio hit 619 and tried to grab the belt but Andrade pulled the ladder from underneath him. Rey went for a Hurricanrana but it was botched and Mysterio fell on his head. Mysterio climbed back up but Zelina Vega interfered and distracted Rey. Andrade then planted Mysterio with the Hammerlock DDT through the a ladder. Andrade then climbed the ladder and grabbed the title to win the match.

After the match, Zelina Vega took off some padding off and exposed the concrete floor. Humberto Carrillo then made the save and attacked Andrade.

Opinion: I give Andrade and Mysterio an A+ for effort but this match was tough to watch. Rey landed hard when he went for the Hurricanrana and didn’t look right when he got up. The spot with Andrade landing on his neck also looked painful as hell. I was hoping the person in the Mysterio mask was Dominick and it didn’t seem like anyone cared when it was revealed to be Humberto.