WWE RAW Results & 6 Takeaways (3/16)

6 Edge Challenged Orton To A Last Man Standing Match At WrestleMania

Edge kicked off this week’s show and brought up his history with Randy Orton. Edge stated that it took a lot of grit to come back to WWE after being retired for 9-years. He referred to Orton to an entitled brat but added that he is one of the best to ever to do this. Edge

Edge claimed that Randy’s father handed him everything and it makes him jealous that Edge achieved success by hard work. Edge claimed that Beth Phoenix was going to retire for him again but Orton couldn’t let her finish what she was going to say. Edge challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania.