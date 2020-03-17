WWE RAW Results & 6 Takeaways (3/16)

WWE RAW aired live from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stone Cold appeared on tonight’s episode.
WWE RAW Results (3/16)
- Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania
- The Undertaker & AJ Styles signed the contract to make their WrestleMania match official
- Rey Mysterio def. Andrade
- The Man sent a message to Shayna Baszler
- Kevin Owens will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
- Stone Cold closed the show
Here are 6 takeaways from the show:
6Edge Challenged Orton To A Last Man Standing Match At WrestleMania
Edge kicked off this week’s show and brought up his history with Randy Orton. Edge stated that it took a lot of grit to come back to WWE after being retired for 9-years. He referred to Orton to an entitled brat but added that he is one of the best to ever to do this. Edge
Edge claimed that Randy’s father handed him everything and it makes him jealous that Edge achieved success by hard work. Edge claimed that Beth Phoenix was going to retire for him again but Orton couldn’t let her finish what she was going to say. Edge challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania.