WWE RAW Results & 6 Takeaways (3/2)

6 Drew McIntyre Beat Brock Lesnar Down

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring to begin this week’s RAW. Heyman stated that the main event of WrestleMania is a sham because Drew McIntyre is a hyped up fraud.

Heyman said that Lesnar was only vulnerable in the Royal Rumble match because Ricochet hit him with a low blow. Paul claimed that McIntyre eliminating Lesnar at Royal Rumble doesn’t mean that he has the ability to defeat him at WrestleMania.

Paul claimed that McIntyre is nothing but a “stupid big bitch that is going to get squashed at WrestleMania”. Drew interrupted and confidently marched to the ring. Lesnar and McIntyre had a stare down for a bit before Brock backed away.

Brock went to try and attacked Brock but McIntyre absolutely leveled him with the Claymore Kick. The crowd then chanted “you deserve it!” as Lesnar stumbled to his feet. Drew then hit Lesnar with another Claymore Kick on the entrance ramp and raised the WWE Championship. McIntyre hit another Claymore Kick as the crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”.

Opinion: The crowd is behind Drew McIntyre and this segment was pretty much perfect. I hope that this match winds up being the main event but it seems more likely that WWE will force Goldberg versus Reigns in that spot.