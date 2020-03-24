WWE RAW Results & 6 Takeaways (3/23)

6 Paul Heyman Claimed That McIntyre Has No Shot Against Lesnar

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off this week’s show. Heyman said we live in most uncertain times right now but Brock defeating Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania is a certainty.

Heyman claimed that there is nothing McIntyre can do to change that fact. It does not matter how much he trains, Drew cannot defeat Brock at WrestleMania. Paul added that God’s prayer line is only going to give Drew McIntyre a busy signal right now. He then said that McIntyre is going to be “just another wannabe that got douched out” at WrestleMania.