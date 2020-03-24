WWE RAW Results & 6 Takeaways (3/23)

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton answered Edge’s WrestleMania challenge during tonight’s show.
WWE RAW Results (3/23)
- Heyman & Lesnar delivered a message to Drew McIntyre
- AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a Boneyard match
- Andrade & Angel Garza def. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet
- Street Profits def. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink
- Aleister Black def. Leon Ruff
- Seth Rollins mocked Kevin Owens for his failures at WrestleMania
- Randy Orton accepted Edge’s challenge
Here are 6 takeaways from this week’s RAW:
6Paul Heyman Claimed That McIntyre Has No Shot Against Lesnar
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off this week’s show. Heyman said we live in most uncertain times right now but Brock defeating Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania is a certainty.
Heyman claimed that there is nothing McIntyre can do to change that fact. It does not matter how much he trains, Drew cannot defeat Brock at WrestleMania. Paul added that God’s prayer line is only going to give Drew McIntyre a busy signal right now. He then said that McIntyre is going to be “just another wannabe that got douched out” at WrestleMania.