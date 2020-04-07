WWE RAW Results & 6 Takeaways (4/6)

6 Asuka Got Back On Track With A Win

Asuka squared off against Liv Morgan in the first match of the night. Morgan defeated Natalya last night on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show. Asuka and Kairi Sane dropped the Women’s Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36.

Match Recap: Morgan tried to roll Asuka up but she blocked it and stomped on Liv’s midsection. Asuka connected with the Hip Attack and went for a kick but Liv ducked and rolled Asuka up for a near fall. Liv hit Asuka with a Dropkick that sent her out of the ring.

Morgan followed her out there and Asuka sent her into the apron. Asuka knocked Morgan to the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Asuka was still in control as the action had returned to the ring. Liv battled back and hit Double Knees to Asuka’s face.

Asuka planted Morgan with a German Suplex and followed it up with a Shining Wizard. Asuka went for the cover but Liv Morgan got her foot on the bottom rope to break it up. Asuka then applied the Asuka Lock for the submission victory.