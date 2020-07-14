WWE RAW Results (7/13): Women’s Tag Title Match, Shayna Baszler & Bianca Belair Return

The July 13th episode of RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of RAW before WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show this Sunday. Bayley & Sasha Banks defended their Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors tonight in the main event.
WWE RAW (7/13) Results
- Andrade & Angel Garza def. Viking Raiders
- Bianca Belair & Ruby Riott def. The IIconics
- Aleister Black def. Murphy via DQ
- Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins
- Randy Orton def. R-Truth
- Lashley def. Ricochet
- Bayley & Sasha Banks def. The Kabuki Warriors to retain the Women’s Tag Titles
Here are 7 takeaways from this week’s show:
7McIntyre Leveled Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler joined MVP for an episode of the VIP Lounge to start this week’s show. MVP praised Dolph for not revealing the stipulation for the WWE Championship match yet and said it was good strategy. Ziggler thanked MVP and claimed that McIntyre would be an unemployed loser if it wasn’t for him.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupted and joined Ziggler and MVP in the ring. Drew accused Ziggler of using him as his hired gun and they were never friends. Drew then vowed to hurt and torture Ziggler this Sunday at Extreme Rules. McIntyre stated that he didn’t want to wait until Sunday and got in Dolph’s face. McIntyre leveled Ziggler with a punch to the face to end the segment.