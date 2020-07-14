WWE RAW Results (7/13): Women’s Tag Title Match, Shayna Baszler & Bianca Belair Return

7 McIntyre Leveled Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler joined MVP for an episode of the VIP Lounge to start this week’s show. MVP praised Dolph for not revealing the stipulation for the WWE Championship match yet and said it was good strategy. Ziggler thanked MVP and claimed that McIntyre would be an unemployed loser if it wasn’t for him.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupted and joined Ziggler and MVP in the ring. Drew accused Ziggler of using him as his hired gun and they were never friends. Drew then vowed to hurt and torture Ziggler this Sunday at Extreme Rules. McIntyre stated that he didn’t want to wait until Sunday and got in Dolph’s face. McIntyre leveled Ziggler with a punch to the face to end the segment.