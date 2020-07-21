WWE RAW Results (7/20): Big Show vs. Orton, Stephanie McMahon Makes Announcement

6 Seth Rollins Blamed The WWE Universe & Brutally Attacked Aleister Black

Seth Rollins came down to the ring with Murphy to kick off this week’s RAW. Tom Phillips stated that the “optic nerve was not severed” in Rey Mysterio’s eye and he may be able to maintain his vision. Rollins noted that Mysterio’s eye came out of it’s socket last night and that he had to do that to win the Eye for an Eye Match.

Rollins claimed that what happened last night will stay with him for the rest of his life and the crowd started chanting “shame!”. Seth added that it was disgusting, barbaric, more than he expected, and made him sick to stomach. Seth asked the WWE Universe if they regret what they have done to him and they were the ones who made him the Monday Night Messiah.

Seth pointed out that Mysterio asked for the Eye for an Eye stipulation and actions have consequences. Rollins chuckled and said that we cannot afford to dwell in the past and the beauty of all of this is now Mysterio is out of sight. Rollins claimed that there is nobody left to stand in the way of the greater good before Aleister Black interrupted.

Aleister told Rollins that all of the blame is on Seth and he is here to rectify this. Black took off his jacket and booted Murphy in the face on the entrance ramp. Black rolled in the ring but Murphy dragged him back outside. Aleister launched Murphy over the announce desk and got in the ring but Rollins retreated to the outside. Rollins and Aleister Black then competed in a singles match as Murphy was ringside.

Match Recap: Seth controlled the action early and stomped Black down in the corner of the ring. Aleister battled back with a knee to the midsection and a shoulder tackle. Seth connected with a Slingblade and went for the cover but Black kicked out at two. Rollins targeted Aleister’s right arm as the crowd banged on the plexiglass to fire Aleister up. Rollins planted Aleister with a Suplex for another near fall.

Aleister Black battled back and knocked Seth to the canvas. Murphy hopped on the apron and Black booted him to the floor. Aleister hit Rollins with Black Mass but Murphy hopped back into the ring. Aleister connected with Black Mass on Murphy as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Black hit another kick that knocked Rollins back to the mat.

Seth stumbled to his feet but was quickly knocked back down with a kick to the midsection. Aleister went for Black Mass but Rollins dodged it and connected with a Superkick. Rollins hit Aleister with the Stomp for the pinfall victory. After the match, Seth instructed Murphy to beat Aleister down once again. Rollins then bashed Aleister’s arm into the ring post and slammed it on the floor. Rollins slammed Black’s arm onto the announce table several times before stomping on it.