WWE RAW Results & 7 Takeaways (2/10)

7 Shayna Baszler Took A Bite Out Of Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka in the first match of the night. Kairi Sane was ringside for the title match.

Match Recap: Asuka controlled the action early and applied Headlock. Becky quickly escaped and applied a Headlock of her own. Asuka broke free but The Man leveled Asuka with a shoulder tackle and flexed for the crowd. Lynch followed it up with a couple Clotheslines and then a Dropkick. Becky went for a Clothesline off the apron but Kairi shoved Asuka out of the way and took the impact. Asuka capitalized with a boot to the back and rolled Lynch into the ring.

Asuka launched Becky into the ring post and went for the Hip Attack but Becky got out of the way. Lynch applied the Dis-Arm-Her on the ropes and followed it up with a Reverse DDT on the apron. Asuka once again battled back and planted Becky with a Superplex for a near fall. Lynch hit a Leg Drop off the second rope but Asuka immediately went for the Asuka Lock but Becky countered into a roll-up for a two count. Lynch then hit a Rock Bottom for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Shayna Baszler attacked Becky from behind. Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch for a moment before whipping her to the canvas. Shayna then took of her mouth piece and bit her neck like vampire. Shayna had blood all over her face and exited the ring. Lynch was then taken backstage by WWE’s medical staff. Lynch refused to get in the ambulance and opted to steal it instead.

Opinion: Baszler versus Lynch at WrestleMania has been rumored for some time now. I’m looking forward to see how this feud develops over the next couple months before the biggest PPV of the year. It sure as hell started off different with Baszler taking a bite out of Lynch as if she were some kind of zombie vampire. Asuka and Becky had another very good match tonight as well.