WWE RAW Results & 7 Takeaways (2/3)

7 Randy Orton Didn’t Explain His Actions

Randy Orton came down to the ring to kick off this week’s show. Last week on RAW, Orton brutally attacked Edge with a steel chair. Orton stated that he owed everyone an explanation for his actions as the crowd booed him out of the building.

Orton tried to talk but the crowd drowned him out with a loud “you suck!” chant. Orton said that he cannot do this and dropped the microphone. Randy got out of the ring and walked backstage as the crowd continued to boo.