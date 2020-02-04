WWE RAW Results & 7 Takeaways (2/3)

WWE RAW aired live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brock Lesnar’s opponent for Super ShowDown was revealed in the main event.
WWE RAW Results (2/3)
- Liv Morgan def. Lana
- Drew McIntyre def. Mojo Rawley
- AOP & Buddy Murphy def. Kevin Owens & Viking Raiders
- Aleister Black def. eric Young
- Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza via DQ
- Asuka def. Natalya
- Ricochet def. Seth Rollins & Bobby Lashley to become #1 contender for WWE Championship
Here are 7 takeaways from this week’s show:
7Randy Orton Didn’t Explain His Actions
Randy Orton (Photo: @WWE)
Randy Orton came down to the ring to kick off this week’s show. Last week on RAW, Orton brutally attacked Edge with a steel chair. Orton stated that he owed everyone an explanation for his actions as the crowd booed him out of the building.
Orton tried to talk but the crowd drowned him out with a loud “you suck!” chant. Orton said that he cannot do this and dropped the microphone. Randy got out of the ring and walked backstage as the crowd continued to boo.