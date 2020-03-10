WWE RAW Results & 7 Takeaways (3/9)

7 Becky Vowed To Smash Shayna’s Face In At WrestleMania

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off this week’s show. Shayna Baszler won the women’s Elimination Chamber match last night to earn a shot at Becky’s title at WrestleMania. The Man marched to the ring and rolled highlights from Shayna’s victory last night.

Lynch pointed out that it only took Shayna a couple of minutes to defeat Asuka, while it took Becky her entire career. Becky gave Lynch props on her MMA career before referring to her as a black hole of charisma. Lynch added that she might be a bitch but she is the bitch that runs this whole division.

Becky brought up Shayna refusing to shake her hand after last year’s WrestleMania and stated that Baszler is the biggest threat to her since Ronda Rousey. Lynch claimed that Shayna is underestimating her and vowed to smash her face in at WrestleMania.

Opinion: It was good to see Becky Lynch not wearing deal with it sunglasses or cosplaying as a king this week on RAW. Her promo tonight was great and she sounded like The Man for the first time in a while.