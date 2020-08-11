WWE RAW Results (8/10): Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Asuka vs. Bayley

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton faced Kevin Owens in this week’s main event. Asuka battled Bayley to try and earn a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Mickie James returned during tonight’s show and will face Natalya next week.

RAW Results (8/10)

Seth Rollins def. Humberto Carrillo Angelo Dawkins def. Andrade Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega Shelton Benjamin def. Apollo Crews R-Truth def. Akira Tozawa to win the 24/7 Championship Viking Raiders, Cedric Alexander, Ricochet def. Akira Tozawa & the ninjas Peyton Royce def. Liv Morgan Asuka def. Bayley to earn a RAW Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam Randy Orton def. Kevin Owens

Here are 6 takeaways from the show:

Rollins & Murphy Brutally Attacked Dominik

Samoa Joe moderated a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio. Dominik will also be signing another contract to officially make him a WWE superstar.

Murphy accompanied Rollins to the ring and Dominik brought a kendo stick with him. Rollins called Dominik a scared little boy for bringing a kendo stick to the ring. Dominik handed Joe the kendo stick as he laughed.

Samoa Joe mocked Seth for getting all caught up in his feelings after the WWE Universe booed him a couple of times. Joe added that he has given Dominik no choice but to fight in this match. Rollins claimed that he gave Rey and Dominik every opportunity to make the right choice and that he was actually the one that had no choice.

Seth added that he tried to be Mr. Burn it Down but he got crapped on by every person here and everyone watching at home. Dominik told Seth that he makes excuses for his ungodly actions and said that his father’s confidence isn’t the same. Dominik added that the greater good is only for Seth and Rollins told Dominik that he should be on his knees thanking him. Dominik stated that his dream was to kick Seth’s ass at SummerSlam and Rollins cackled into the microphone.

Rollins claimed that Dominik wouldn’t last ten seconds with him in a regular match and referred to himself as the best wrestler of his generation. Seth told Dominik that he can use the kendo stick or any weapon he wants so that he will have no excuse when he ends his career before it ever begins. They signed the contracts and Seth mockingly congratulated Dominik on becoming a WWE superstar.

Dominik was ringside for Seth’s victory over Humberto Carrillo. After the match, Seth and Murphy beat Dominik down with the kendo stick. Murphy tied Dominik’s arms up in the ropes as Rollins hit him several times. Rollins looked into the camera and told Rey Mysterio that he should be begging for mercy for his son. Murphy brought in several kendo sticks and Rollins suggested that Murphy get in a couple of shots. Rollins and Murphy then hit Dominik from both sides.

Opinion: This was a really great segment and Dominik absolutely got the hell kicked out of him with the kendo sticks. Dominik’s promo was solid as well, but to take the beating he took will surely get a lot of fans on his side that weren’t into this storyline.

Bianca Belair Defeated Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega claimed that she didn’t poison Montez Ford last week because Andrade & Garza have a title shot at SummerSlam and she wouldn’t want to ruin that. Angelo Dawkins defeated Andrade in a match before Vega and Belair squared off.

Match Recap: Bianca dominated the action early as Vega continued to deny that she poisoned Montez Ford. Zelina locked in a Triangle Choke in the middle of the ring but Belair quickly broke free. Bianca beat Vega down in the corner but Zelina turned the tables with a poke to the eye.

Vega followed it up with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Belair kicked out at two. Zelina went for a Crossbody but Belair caught her and connected with a slam. Bianca charged at Vega but she got out of the way and Belair crashed into the ring post. Belair battled back and planted Zelina with a Powerbomb. Bianca followed it up with the KOD on Vega.

After the match, Charly Caruso interviewed Belair and asked if she had any evidence that Vega poisoned her husband. Belair stated that she just knows it was her and Angelo Dawkins added that Montez Ford will be back for SummerSlam.