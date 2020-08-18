Tuesday, August 18, 2020

WWE RAW Results (8/17): Shawn Michaels Attacked, Rey Mysterio Returns

By Robert Lentini

The final episode of WWE RAW before WWE SummerSlam aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shawn Michaels returned to address Randy Orton and Mickie James returned to action against Natalya. It was also revealed that Zelina Vega was the one who poisoned Montez Ford a couple weeks back.

RAW Results (8/17)

  1. Apollo Crews def. Shelton Benjamin
  2. Angel Garza def. Ivar
  3. Natalya def. Mickie James via count-out
  4. Asuka & Shayna Baszler def. Bayley & Sasha Banks
  5. Peyton Royce def. Ruby Riott
  6. MVP, Shelton Benjamin & Lashley def. Mustafa Ali, Ricochet & Apollo Crews
  7. Shelton Benjamin won the 24/7 Champion
  8. Montez Ford def. Andrade
Here are 6 takeaways from this week’s RAW:

RETRIBUTION Invaded The Production Truck

Retribution has arrived in WWE
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the show. McIntyre said it was unforgivable what Orton did to Ric Flair last week. Drew noted that Flair was Orton’s mentor for twenty years and that last week Ric told Randy that he wanted him to beat his title record. McIntyre called Orton pure evil and that at SummerSlam, Randy is not facing an old man, he is facing a Scottish fire-breathing dragon.

McIntyre vowed to severely hurt Orton at SummerSlam as a bunch of graphics appeared on the screen. RETRIBUTION was then shown in the production truck and they forced the show to go off the air.

McIntyre went to the locker room and suggested they band together and stomp out RETRIBUTION. Seth Rollins laughed and told McIntyre that RAW already has a Messiah that is capable of the leading the locker room. Rollins boasted about beating Dominik down last week and Ricochet interrupted and said Rey Mysterio is going to be here tonight.

Shelton Benjamin & Lashley Are Banned From The US Title Match At SummerSlam

MVP, Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin came down to the ring and called out RETRIBUTION. MVP said that he has learned to always follow the money and wondered who benefits the most from the actions of RETRIBUTION. MVP suggested that Apollo Crews, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Cedric Alexander benefit the most and Crews probably came up with the idea while he was home on the couch.

MVP pointed out that RETRIBUTION showed up during their US Title match and Apollo was able to steal the United States Championship that he paid thousands of dollars for. Crews interrupted and told MVP that it was low of him to try to accuse him of being behind RETRIBUTION.

Crews accused MVP of not being able to beat him without any help. MVP joked that Crews’ career had more starts and stops than an old used car and as soon as he loses the title it is back to catering for Apollo. Crews admitted that he does fear that and that is why he is fighting so hard to keep the title. Apollo suggested that if he beats Shelton Benjamin tonight, Lashley and Shelton will be banned from ringside at SummerSlam.

Match Recap: Shelton dominated the action early but Apollo battled back with a Spinebuster for a near fall. Benjamin connected with a DDT and went for the cover but the United States Champion kicked out at two. 24/7 Champion R-Truth was chased around the ring by ninjas and Apollo capitalized on the distraction with a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

The Hurt Business beat Apollo down for a bit after the match before Ricochet, Ali, and Cedric Alexander made the save. R-Truth ran back around the ring and Shelton Benjamin attacked him. Benjamin then pinned R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion. MVP told Crews to find two tag partners for a 6-man Elimination Tag Team match later tonight.

