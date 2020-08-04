WWE RAW Results (8/3): Shane McMahon Returns, Dominik Attacks Rollins

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shane McMahon made his return tonight to debut RAW Underground and Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre met Face-to-Face before their WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.

RAW Results (8/3)

Apollo Crews def. MVP to retain the US Title The Riott Squad def. The IIConics Akira Tozawa won the 24/7 Championship Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler ended in a DQ Angel Garza def. Angelo Dawkins Andrade def. Montez Ford

Here are 7 takeaways from this week’s show:

Apollo Crews Retained The US Title

United States Champion Apollo Crews

Apollo defended his United States Championship against MVP to begin this week’s show. This match was supposed to take place at Extreme Rules but Apollo couldn’t compete. The lights went out and the announcer’s tried to play it off as bad weather.

Before the match started, MVP claimed he was the real United States Champion because Crews didn’t show up at Extreme Rules. MVP said that their beef is done after he wins tonight and Apollo can go back and hang with Cedric Alexander & Ricochet in catering. The lights flickered once again when the bell rang.

Match Recap: Apollo and MVP locked and MVP hit him with a stomp to the left foot. The lights continued to flicker as MVP hit Apollo with an uppercut. Crews battled back and hit a Suplex for a near fall. Apollo flipped onto the Hurt Business outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, MVP had Crews in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Apollo broke free but MVP leveled him with a Clothesline for a near fall. Crews connected with a Crossbody off the second rope for a two count. Apollo followed it up with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match, Lashley tried to get Apollo in the Full Nelson but he escaped. Apollo said he was going to hang the old title in his kids room and wear the new US Title that MVP paid for around his shoulder.

MVP flipped out and complained about the flickering lights. MVP claimed that this was an unsafe working environment and that Apollo stole the United States Championship. MVP shouted that he doesn’t care about Crews’ wife or kids and wants his rematch at SummerSlam. It was later announced that Crews accepted MVP’s challenge for a rematch at SummerSlam.

The Riott Squad Is Back Together

Kevin Owens came down to the ring and said it was interesting that Shane McMahon was returning but didn’t want to talk about that tonight. Owens then welcomed Ruby Riott as his guest on the show.

Owens noted that Riott got pretty emotional after finally picking up a win over Peyton Royce recently. Riott said she hadn’t won a singles match since February and called The IIConics “toxic, sad broads” that have to bring people down to pick themselves up. Ruby said she wished Liv Morgan was in the ring to celebrate with her.

Liv came down to the ring and said that Ruby asked her to listen and Owens convinced her to be here. Kevin said that the Riott Squad was special and Sarah has moved on to another part of her life. Owens claimed that Liv and Ruby bring out the best in each other and that it was worth it to Morgan to hear Ruby out.

Riott got choked up and said that she thought things were going to be the same when she came back. Ruby stated that Liv was thriving and maybe she didn’t need her. Riott pointed out that Liv beat her twice and realized that Liv didn’t need her at all. Riott apologized for taking it out on Morgan and noted that they have their debut date tattooed on them. Ruby asked for once more chance for the Riott Squad to be stronger than it has ever been.

The IIConics interrupted and shouted that nobody cares about the Riott Squad. Billie Kay told Riott that everyone is so tired of her emotional social media posts after winning one match. Liv said that nobody starts a riot better than them before Owens got back into the ring. The IIconics then challenged them to a match. The Riott Squad picked up the quick win.