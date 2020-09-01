WWE RAW Results (8/31): Randy Orton Earns Title Match, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Payback. Drew McIntyre’s challenger at Clash of Champions was determined during this week’s episode. Rey Mysterio was unable to compete due to suffering a torn triceps at Payback and Dominik replaced him in the match against Seth Rollins.

RAW Results (8/31)

Keith Lee def. Dolph Ziggler to advance to the #1 Contender Triple Threat match Mickie James def. Lana Randy Orton def. Kevin Owens to advance to the Triple Threat match Cedric Alexander & Viking Raiders def. The Hurt Business The Riott Squad def. The IIConics and earned a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships Seth Rollins def. Dominik to advance to the Triple Threat match RETRIBUTION interfered in Street Profits vs. Garza & Andrade Randy Orton def. Keith Lee & Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions

Here are the takeaways from this week’s episode of RAW:

Keith Lee Advanced To The Triple Threat Match

Randy Orton kicked off the show and said he took it as a sign of disrespect that McIntyre offered him a title rematch out of pity. Orton added that the only thing McIntyre deserves is the fractured jaw he gave him. Randy added that he shouldn’t have to face Owens and compete in the Triple Threat match later tonight because he is entitled. Randy vowed to win the Triple Threat match and then showed a photoshopped picture of Edge, Michaels, Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian, and McIntyre at the hospital.

Keith Lee interrupted and made his way to the ring. Lee said Orton is fixated on the havoc he has caused and doing his best to forget that he beat him last night at Payback. Keith added that he gave Orton no choice last night but to bask in his glory. Lee said that since he beat Orton maybe he deserves the title opportunity. Ziggler attacked Keith Lee from behind and planted him with a DDT as RAW went to break.

Match Recap: Keith dominated early and sent Ziggler flying into the turnbuckle. Dolph rolled out of the ring to by himself some time. Back in the ring, Ziggler connected with a Neckbreaker and went for a cover but Lee powered out at one. Dolph followed it up with a Fameasser for a two count. Ziggler connected with the Zig Zag but Keith Lee kicked out again. Lee then planted Dolph with the Spirit Bomb for the pinfall victory. Lee advanced to the Triple Threat match later on the show.

L I M I T L E S S @RealKeithLee is one step closer to challenging for the @WWE Championship. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/G9cVsNo9vG — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 1, 2020

Mickie James Defeated Lana

Mickie James

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka said that she has defeated many great women and that she is ready to face anyone. Mickie James interrupted and said she recognizes greatness when she sees it. Mickie told Asuka that she is coming for the RAW Women’s Championship. Lana and Natalya interrupted and called Mickie selfish.

Lana boasted about her fashion and claimed Natalya is the leader of the women’s division. Asuka said she is ready for all of them and a brawl broke out as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Lana faced Mickie James and Asuka was on commentary. Natalya was ringside for the match. Lana controlled the match early but Mickie battled back and hit the Mick Kick for the pinfall victory.

No win for @LanaWWE tonight.@MickieJames picks up the victory on #WWERaw, and it might mean BIG things for her immediate future … much to the chagrin of @NatbyNature. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/d1erksiFiq — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020

Randy Orton Advanced To The Triple Threat

Randy Orton faced Kevin Owens tonight on RAW. The winner of the match will advance to the Triple Threat match later tonight. Before the match, Orton was seen leaving the locker room of Aleister Black. Aleister then attacked Kevin Owens during his entrance and hit him with Black Mass.

Owens demanded that the match begin and got hit with an RKO right away. Orton and Keith Lee have advanced to the Triple Threat match.