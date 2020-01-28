WWE RAW Results & 8 Takeaways (1/27)

8 Drew McIntyre Will Face Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre told the crowd that it feels so good to be the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble. McIntyre announced that he is going to WrestleMania and that he wants to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

The crowd chanted “yes!” as McIntyre said that he was not afraid Brock. McIntyre boasted about eliminating him last night and vowed to defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania. Drew added that he wanted a fight and asked for a fight. The OC came down to the ring and Karl Anderson accepted. Luke Gallows accepted as well and it became a Handicap Match.

Match Recap: McIntyre planted Anderson with a Suplex and Gallows quickly tagged in. McIntyre leveled them both with Claymore Kicks for the quick victory. After the match, Brock Lesnar came down to the ring and hit McIntyre with an F5.