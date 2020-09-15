WWE RAW Results (9/14): Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Asuka defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Mickie James tonight and Drew McIntyre battled Keith Lee. in the main event. . Braun Strowman dominated RAW Underground during tonight’s show.

RAW Results (9/14)

Street Profits def. Nakamura & Cesaro Cedric Alexander def. Ricochet Asuka def. Mickie James to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Bobby Lashley def. Erik Seth Rollins def. Dominik in a Steel Cage match Kevin Owens def. Alesiter Black Riott Squad def. Natalya & Lana Keith Lee versus Drew McIntyre ended in a No Contest (Retribution interference)

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

McIntyre Challenged Orton To An Ambulance Match At The PPV

Dolph Ziggler joined Michael Cole and Byron Saxton on commentary for RAW: In Your Face. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the show and made his way to the ring.

McIntyre said that Randy Orton broke his jaw but he is back now. Drew added that he considers himself lucky that it was only a fractured jaw after what Orton did to him. Drew said that WWE medical staff told him to take some time off but that would require him to relinquish the title and he refused. McIntyre said he would rather leave the ThunderDome in an ambulance every week then give up his title. McIntyre then suggested he defend his WWE Championship against Orton in an Ambulance match at Clash of Champions.

Adam Pearce interrupted and said that Orton’s injuries are extensive and his availability at Clash of Champions is unknown. Adam announced that Keith Lee will face McIntyre at Clash of Champions for the title if Orton is not medically cleared. Keith Lee then made his way to the ring and shook McIntyre’s hand. McIntyre went to walk away but Lee didn’t let go as RAW went to a break.

Street Profits Won The Champions vs. Champions Match

RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits battled SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match tonight on RAW.

Match Recap: The SmackDown Tag Team Champions dominated the action early and isolated Angelo Dawkins in the ring. Montez Ford tagged in and sent Cesaro and Nakamura out of the ring. Ford went for a Crossbody but the SmackDown Tag Team Champions caught him and sent him flying into the barricade surrounding the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Dawkins was back in the ring and connected with a Clothesline on Nakamura. Shinsuke battled back with the sliding German Suplex but Dawkins responded with a Spinebuster. Montez tagged in and went for the Frog Splash but Nakamura got his knees up.

Cesaro tagged in and leveled Ford for a two count. Cesaro followed it up with a few more uppercuts and then a Superplex. Dawkins tagged in and hit Cesaro with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

RETRIBUTION Cut Another Promo

Retribution

The Hurt Business came to the ring and MVP proclaimed that business is booming. Cedric Alexander said his social media was blowing up with people throwing shade on him for turning his back on Apollo Crews and Ricochet. Alexander stated that this is his job and he will do whatever he needs to do to succeed.

Ricochet and Apollo Crews interrupted and Apollo told Alexander that he is weak minded. Crews added that Alexander has to live with the consequences of his decision. Ricochet told Alexander that they are coming for him. Ricochet then battled Alexander in a singles match as Crews and the Hurt Business were ringside.

Match Recap: The action spilled out of the ring and Erik from the Viking Raiders attacked Lashley from behind as RAW went to a break. Lashley and Erik will battle later tonight. When RAW returned, Cedric was in control and beat Ricochet down in the corner of the ring.

Ricochet battled back with a Dropkick and both superstars fell to the canvas. Alexander connected with a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Ricochet kicked out at two. Cedric followed it up with the Lumbar Check for the pinfall victory.

After the match, the lights in the arena went out and RETRIBUTION appeared on the screen. They claimed that when you are loyal to an entity that cast people aside like garbage, you become garbage. They added that when you sell your soul to a corrupt machine, you become corrupt. RETRIBUTION said that they thought their time at the Performance Center would lead them to fame but they refuse to suck up to an entitled regime.

The Hurt Business approached Adam Pearce backstage and said it was time to update the security from boys to men. MVP told Pearce that they will help with the fight against RETRIBUTION and send Adam a bill for their services.

Opinion: RETRIBUTION is basically just a group of wrestlers that feel overlooked. There really isn’t a single thing interesting or original about them right now.