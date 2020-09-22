WWE RAW Results (9/21): RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business, Randy Orton

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Clash of Champions this Sunday night. Braun Strowman defeated Dabba-Kato during RAW Underground tonight.

RAW Results (9/21)

Andrade & Garza def. Dominik & Humberto Carrillo, Rollins & Murphy to earn RAW Tag Team Championship match at Clash of Champions McIntyre def. Keith Lee via DQ (Randy Orton interference) Zelina Vega def. Mickie James to shot at RAW Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions Apollo Crews def. Cedric Alexander Asuka def Peyton Royce via DQ (Zelina Vega interference) Hurt Business def. RETRIBUTION via DQ

RETRIBUTION Signed WWE Contracts

RETRIBUTION kicked off the show and the announce team said that the group is now officially part of WWE because they have contracts. Mia Yim said that WWE superstars are motivated by money but they are not. Yim added that they are done getting stepped on and hearing about the imaginary brass ring. Dominik Dijakovic had a gas/ Bane mask on and said that WWE superstars just want a paycheck like whores.

The Hurt Business interrupted and made their way to the ring. RETRIBUTION hopped out of the ring and MVP challenged them to a fight tonight. More members of RETRIBUTION showed up and surrounded the ring. RETRIBUTION beat Hurt Business down as RAW went to a commercial break.

Opinion: It is a good thing Adam Pearce has spent weeks trying to keep RETRIBUTION out of the building, only for the company to give them contracts. Why would the WWE give RETRIBUTION contracts in this storyline? They are invading the building every week. Dijakovic in the gas mask is a tragic thing to see. Am I supposed to be rooting for the Hurt Business?

Andrade & Garza Earned A Shot At The RAW Tag Titles

Rollins & Murphy faced Dominik & Humberto, and Angel Garza & Andrade in a Triple Threat Tag Team match. The winners will face Street Profits at Clash of Champions for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Street Profits joined commentary for the match.

Match Recap: Humberto knocked Murphy and Andrade out of the ring to start off the action. Humberto tagged in Dominik and they both connected with Suicide Dives onto Murphy and Andrade outside the ring. Back in the ring, Dominik tried to cover Andrade but he kicked out at two. Rollins left Murphy alone in the ring and walked away. Angel Garza hit Murphy with his finisher for the pinfall victory. Garza and Andrade will once again face Street Profits at Clash of Champions.

Opinion: Andrade and Angel Garza haven’t been getting along for weeks. There is nothing fresh about another match between these two teams. I find it impossible to care about this match on Sunday.

Aleister Black Attacked Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens came down to the ring for an episode of the Kevin Owens Show. Kevin referred to Aliester Black as Captain Hot Topic and claimed to have taken care of him last week.

Owens introduced Shane McMahon as his guest tonight on the show. Shane promoted Dabba- Kato versus Braun Strowman tonight on RAW Underground. Dabba-Kato made his way to the ring and Owens brought up Dabba beating him down two weeks ago on RAW Underground. Owens told Dabba-Kato that they are going to fight at some point and slapped him in the face.

Braun Strowman was the 2nd guest on the Kevin Owens Show. Strowman and Dabba-Kato got in each other’s face as Shane shouted that they cannot fight until RAW Underground. Aleister Black then attacked Kevin Owens from behind and slammed him the ring post a couple times.