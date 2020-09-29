Tuesday, September 29, 2020

WWE RAW Results (9/28): Randy Orton Attacks Legends, Robert Roode Returns

By Robert Lentini
Photo: WWE.com

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Clash of Champions. Drew McIntyre issued an Open Challenge for the WWE Championship during tonight’s show.

WWE RAW Results (9/28)

  1. Asuka def. Zelina Vega to retain the RAW Women’s Championship
  2. Keith Lee def. Andrade
  3. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke def. Natalya & Lana
  4. Kevin Owens def. Aleister Black via DQ
  5. R-Truth def. Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa to retain the 24/7 Championship
  6. Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Apollo Crews def. Hurt Business
  7. Drew McIntyre def. Robert Roode to retain the WWE Championship
Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Randy Orton Interrupted McIntyre

Ric Flair, Christian, Big Show, and Shawn Michaels kicked off this week’s show. Michaels introduced WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the man who defeated Randy Orton last night at Clash of Champions.

Drew said he didn’t expect to see these four legends last night but that was pretty cool. McIntyre noted that Big Show and Christian were always there to look out for him and he’s always appreciated that. McIntyre referred to Shawn as a mentor and that he wouldn’t be where he is right now without him. Drew added that we was in the locker room with Flair was still an active wrestler and he thought that was so cool. McIntyre boasted about defeating Orton last night and thanked the virtual fans for their reactions.

Michaels joked that if McIntyre is upset they interfered in his match it was all Ric Flair’s idea. Randy Orton interrupted on the jumbotron and warned McIntyre that this isn’t over. Orton added that McIntyre has no idea what hell is and he won’t be finished with him until he is WWE Champion. Orton added that there is a price to be paid when you cross the Legend Killer.

Opinion: Orton’s hell reference during the promo makes it obvious that we are getting another match between these two at Hell in a Cell. I am ready to move on from this feud but it looks we are getting it for another month.

Asuka Defeated Zelina Vega Again

Asuka defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega once again tonight on RAW.

Match Recap: Zelina went right after Asuka and brought her to the canvas. Vega locked in an Armbar but the RAW Women’s Champion made it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Zelina connected with a Backstabber and went for the cover but Asuka was able to get her foot on the ropes to break it up. Zelina went for a Moonsault but Asuka got her knees up and applied the Asuka Lock for the submission victory. Asuka is still the RAW Women’s Champion.

Keith Lee Dominated

Keith Lee
Keith Lee

After the RAW Women’s Championship match, Andrade came down to the ring and insulted Zelina Vega. Andrade stated that he is the greatest in WWE and asked who wants to face him and Keith Lee made his way to the ring.

Match Recap: Keith Lee dominated the action early and launched Andrade across the ring. Andrade battled back and connected with Double Knees in the corner of the ring. Keith Lee shrugged it off and hit the Spirit Bomb for the easy victory.

