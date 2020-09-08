WWE RAW Results (9/7): McIntyre Attacks Orton, Street Fight, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Dominik battled Murphy in a Street Fight in this week’s main event.

RAW Results (9/7)

The Hurt Business def. Apollo Crews, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander Street Profits def. Angel Garza & Andrade Peyton Royce def. Billie Kay Asuka & Mickie James def. Lana & Natalya The Hurt Business def. Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Apollo Crews Randy Orton def. Keith Lee via DQ (McIntyre interference) Riott Squad def. Shayna Baszler in a Handicap match Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax ended in a no contest Dominik def. Murphy in a Street Fight

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s RAW:

Drew McIntyre Returned

Drew McIntyre with the WWE Championship. Image Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton kicked off this week’s show by complaining about having to face Keith Lee once again tonight after already earning another shot at Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions. Orton boasted about Punting McIntyre’s head several times and breaking his jaw. Randy claimed that McIntyre may have to hand him the WWE Championship if he is not cleared before the PPV at the end of the month.

An ambulance pulled to the stage and Drew emerged. McIntyre made his way to the ring and hit Orton with the Claymore. McIntyre beat Orton down some more before WWE referees broke it up. Adam Pearce stopped McIntyre backstage and told Drew that he cannot have him on RAW while he is injured. McIntyre said he already accomplished what he wanted to and left. Pearce then told security to be prepared for other unwelcome guests tonight.

Cedric Alexander Helped The Hurt Business Pick Up A Win

The Hurt Business battled Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews tonight on RAW. Before the match, MVP, Benjamin, and United States Champion Bobby Lashley mocked a janitor backstage and MVP hit him with a low blow.

Match Recap: Crews went right after MVP to start off the action and knocked him out of the ring. Shelton took control and beat Crews down in the corner. MVP tagged in and connected with a German Suplex. Benjamin tagged in and Apollo battled back with an Enziguri. Crews crawled to the corner for the tag but Cedric Alexander suddenly attacked Ricochet. Alexander then hit Apollo with the Lumbar Check and Benjamin pinned Crews for the victory.

The RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions Will Battle Next Week

Street Profits faced Angel Garza and Andrade in a non-title match tonight on RAW.

Match Recap: Angel Garza and Montez Ford started off the match. Garza ripped off his pants and threw them at Montez. Ford connected with a Dropkick that sent Angel to the corner of the ring. Andrade and Angelo Dawkins tagged in and started trash talking with each other. Garza and Zelina Vega began arguing as Andrade was left alone in the ring. Montez Ford connected with the Frog Splash from the heavens for the pinfall victory.

After the match, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura made their way to the ring as RAW went to a commercial. When RAW returned, Cesaro stated that he was surprised that the Street Profits are the longest reigning RAW Tag Team Champions in some time. Cesaro and Nakamura claimed that they were here to show Street Profits how a real team operates and challenged them to a match next week.