WWE RAW Results & Takeaways (4/13)

Welcome to our results and discussion post for the April 13th edition of WWE RAW. Share your thoughts in the comments below and refresh the page for live updates.
WWE RAW airs from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The following MITB Qualifying matches have been announced for tonight’s show:
- Asuka vs. Ruby Riott
- Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan
- Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also appear during the show.
WWE RAW Results (4/13)
- MITB Qualifier: Asuka def. Ruby Riott
- Aleister Black def. Oney Lorcan
- MITB Qualifier: Shayna Baszler def. Sarah Logan
Here are takeaways from this week’s show:
4Andrade Challenged Drew McIntyre
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off this week’s episode of RAW. Drew thanked the audience at home for the privilege for allowing him into their living room. McIntyre stated that the internet can sometimes be negative but it has been positive since he won the title.
He said it was surreal that he beat Lesnar within five minutes and then beat the Big Show twenty minutes later. McIntyre stated that sets the tone for the champion he will be and will give superstars an opportunity if they deserve a shot at the title.
United States Champion Andrade interrupted with Zelina Vega. Zelina referred to Andrade as the “real champion of RAW”. Vega added that it will be a shame if someone were to injure McIntyre and take the title away from him. McIntyre brought up losing the NXT Championship to Andrade and suffering a bicep injury in the match.
Drew suggested that they have a title match tonight. Andrade boasted about taking McIntyre in the past and will do the same tonight.