WWE RAW Results & Takeaways (4/13)

WWE RAW airs from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The following MITB Qualifying matches have been announced for tonight’s show:

Asuka vs. Ruby Riott

Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan

Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also appear during the show.

WWE RAW Results (4/13)

MITB Qualifier: Asuka def. Ruby Riott Aleister Black def. Oney Lorcan MITB Qualifier: Shayna Baszler def. Sarah Logan

Here are takeaways from this week’s show: