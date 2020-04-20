WWE RAW Results & 5 Takeaways (4/20)

5 Drew McIntyre Challenged Seth Rollins To A Match At Money In The Bank

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the show and thanked the audience at home for tuning in. McIntyre quickly turned his attention to Seth Rollins’ attack last week and said he wasn’t surprised at all that it happened.

Drew stated that the title painted a bullseye on his back and everyone wants to be in his position. McIntyre wondered if Seth deserved an opportunity but said that if he wants to be a great champion he needs to continue to beat the best.

McIntyre challenged Rollins to a match at WWE Money in the Bank in three weeks. Zelina Vega interrupted with Angel Garza and Austin Theory. Vega said that everyone is sick of McIntyre’s speeches and claimed that he was looking past his match against Angel Garza tonight.

United States Champion Andrade came out of nowhere and attacked McIntyre from behind. Drew fought him off and then absolutely leveled Andrade with a Claymore. Zelina Vega asked Austin and Angel to go in the ring but they thought better of it. Drew McIntyre hit Andrade with another Claymore to end the segment.

Later on RAW, Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge. Rollins said that this isn’t personal and claimed that the WWE Universe needs a leader.