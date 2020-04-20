WWE RAW Results & 5 Takeaways (4/20)

This week’s episode of RAW aired live from the Performance Center. Three MITB Qualifying matches took place and Drew McIntyre squared off against Angel Garza in the main event.
WWE RAW Results (4/20)
- Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins
- Aleister Black def. Austin Theory to qualify for the MITB Ladder match
- Shayna Baszler def. Indi Hartwell
- Cedric Alexander & Ricochet def. Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne
- Nia Jax def. Kairi Sane
- Apollo Crews def. MVP to qualify for the MITB Ladder match
- Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott
- Rey Mysterio def. Murphy to qualify for the MITB Ladder match
- Charlotte def. Kayden Carter
- Andrade def. Akira Tozawa
- Bianca Belair def. Santana Garrett
- Drew McIntyre def. Angel Garza
Here are 5 takeaways from this week’s show:
5Drew McIntyre Challenged Seth Rollins To A Match At Money In The Bank
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the show and thanked the audience at home for tuning in. McIntyre quickly turned his attention to Seth Rollins’ attack last week and said he wasn’t surprised at all that it happened.
Drew stated that the title painted a bullseye on his back and everyone wants to be in his position. McIntyre wondered if Seth deserved an opportunity but said that if he wants to be a great champion he needs to continue to beat the best.
McIntyre challenged Rollins to a match at WWE Money in the Bank in three weeks. Zelina Vega interrupted with Angel Garza and Austin Theory. Vega said that everyone is sick of McIntyre’s speeches and claimed that he was looking past his match against Angel Garza tonight.
United States Champion Andrade came out of nowhere and attacked McIntyre from behind. Drew fought him off and then absolutely leveled Andrade with a Claymore. Zelina Vega asked Austin and Angel to go in the ring but they thought better of it. Drew McIntyre hit Andrade with another Claymore to end the segment.
Later on RAW, Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge. Rollins said that this isn’t personal and claimed that the WWE Universe needs a leader.