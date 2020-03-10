WWE RAW & SmackDown Viewership

Viewership data is in for this week’s episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.456 million viewers on FOX in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center. This is down from the 2.687 viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The show averaged 2.453 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.717 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.579 million viewers while the second hour did 2.326 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.736 million viewers while the second hour did 2.697 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.80 rating as last week’s show.

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.163 million viewers in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena on the USA Network, which is down from the 2.257 million viewers the previous week.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.157 million – Last Week: 2.358

Hour 2: 2.222 million – Last Week: 2.297

Hour 3: 2.109 million – Last Week: 2.115

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown:

Hour 1: 0.68 – Last Week: 0.76

Hour 2: 0.71 – Last Week: 0.75

Hour 3: 0.68 – Last Week: 0.70

