WWE RAW & SmackDown Viewership

Viewership data is in for this week’s episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.470 million viewers on FOX in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This is up from the 2.456 viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The show averaged 2.588 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.453 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.673 million viewers while the second hour did 2.503 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.579 million viewers while the second hour did 2.326 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.70 rating as last week’s show.

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.335 million viewers at the same venue on the USA Network, which is up from the 2.163 million viewers the previous week. This show featured appearances by Edge, The Undertaker, and Steve Austin.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.412 million – Last Week: 2.157

Hour 2: 2.486 million – Last Week: 2.222

Hour 3: 2.108 million – Last Week: 2.109

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown: