WWE RAW & SmackDown Viewership

Viewership data is in for this week’s episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.569 million viewers on FOX in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This is up from the 2.470 viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The show averaged 2.563 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.588 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.637 million viewers while the second hour did 2.488 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.673 million viewers while the second hour did 2.503 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.70 rating as last week’s show.

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.006 million viewers, which was the lowest viewership for 2020 thus far and down from 2.335 million last week.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.289 million (2.412 Last Week), 0.72 Demo (0.80 Last Week)

Hour 2: 2.004 million (2.486 Last Week), 0.61 Demo (0.77 Last Week)

Hour 3: 1.726 million (2.108 Last Week), 0.51 Demo (0.70 Last Week)

RAW featured appearances by Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton. This was the lowest viewed episode of the year.