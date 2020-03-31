WWE RAW & SmackDown Viewership

Viewership data is in for this week’s episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.367 million viewers on FOX in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This is down from the 2.569 viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The show averaged 2.374 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.563 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.393 million viewers while the second hour did 2.355 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.637 million viewers while the second hour did 2.488 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.80 rating as last week’s show.

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.923 million viewers, which is down from 2.006 million last week. This was the lowest viewership for 2020 thus far.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.139 million (2.289 Last Week), 0.63 Demo (0.72 Last Week)

Hour 2: 1.986 million (2.004 Last Week), 0.61 Demo (0.61 Last Week)

Hour 3: 1.646 million (1.726 Last Week), 0.51 Demo (0.51 Last Week)

RAW featured appearances by Brock Lesnar, Edge, The Undertaker, and Becky Lynch. This was the go-home edition of RAW for WrestleMania 36.