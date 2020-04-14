WWE RAW & SmackDown Viewership

Viewership data is in for this week’s episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.913 million viewers, which is down from the 2.010 million viewers last week.

This was the lowest-rated episode of the show for the year. Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.994 million (2.311 Last Week), 0.59 Demo (0.78 Last Week)

Hour 2: 1.913 million (2.063 Last Week), 0.57 Demo (0.69 Last Week)

Hour 3: 1.832 million (1.925 Last Week), 0.52 Demo (0.64 Last Week)

RAW featured Asuka vs. Ruby Riott, Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax, and Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler in Money in the Bank qualifying matches, Aleister Black defeats Oney Lorcan, The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat Cedric Alexander & Ricochet, and Drew McIntyre defeats Andrade in the main event.

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.317 million viewers on FOX in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This is down from the 2.398 million viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The show averaged 2.304 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.375 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.372 million viewers while the second hour did 2.235 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.407 million viewers while the second hour did 2.342 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.60 rating as last week’s show.