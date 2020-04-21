WWE RAW Drops Below 1.9 Million Viewers for 4/20/20

Viewership data is in for this week’s episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW. Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership via ShowbuzzDaily:

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.842 million viewers, which is down from the 1.913 million viewers last week.

This was the lowest-rated episode of the show for the year. Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.940 million (1.994 Last Week), 0.59 Demo (0.59 Last Week)

Hour 2: 1.866 million (1.913 Last Week), 0.56 Demo (0.57 Last Week)

Hour 3: 1.720 million (1.832 Last Week), 0.54 Demo (0.52 Last Week)

RAW featured three Money in the Bank Qualifying matches – Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and Apollo Crews vs. MVP – as well as Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza in a non-title match that served as the main event.

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.187 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.317 million viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The show averaged 2.192 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.304 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.239 million viewers while the second hour did 2.145 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.372 million viewers while the second hour did 2.235 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.60 rating as last week’s show.