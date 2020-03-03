WWE RAW & SmackDown Viewership

Viewership data is in for this week’s episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.687 million viewers on FOX in Boston, MA at the TD Garden. This is up from the 2.484 viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The show averaged 2.717 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.490 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.736 million viewers while the second hour did 2.697 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.542 million viewers while the second hour did 2.438 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.70 rating as last week’s show.

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.257 million viewers in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center on the USA Network, which is up from the 2.210 million viewers the previous week.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.358 million – Last Week: 2.278

Hour 2: 2.297 million – Last Week: 2.246

Hour 3: 2.115 million – Last Week: 2.106

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown:

Hour 1: 0.76 – Last Week: 0.73

Hour 2: 0.75 – Last Week: 0.71

Hour 3: 0.70 – Last Week: 0.68

