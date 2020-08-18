WWE RAW Total Viewership Down For Final Performance Center Show (8/17)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was mixed from last week, which did 1.722 million viewers and a 0.47 demo rating.

Just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.534 million viewers. This was the go-home show for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event and the third week of RAW Underground.

Last week’s third hour did 1.601 million and 0.46 in the 18-49 Demo. RAW also went up against the Democratic National Convention that aired on various stations.

#DemocraticNationalConvention 10PM

CNN 4.848M

ABC 2.442M

NBC 2.282M

FOX NEWS 2.1M

CBS 1.97M — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) August 18, 2020

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.730 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.697 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.502 million, 0.44 in the 18-49 Demo

This week’s RAW featured an appearance by Shawn Michaels in the final segment of the show to be taken out by Randy Orton. Top matches included Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs Bayley & Sasha Banks, MVP, Shelton Benjamin & Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali, Ricochet & Apollo Crews, and Montez Ford vs. Andrade. This was the last show to be taped from the Performance Center.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.002 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 1.962million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 1.979 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 1.956 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 1.932 million viewers while the second hour did 2.025 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 1.924 million viewers while the second hour did 1.880 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.