Tuesday, August 18, 2020

WWE RAW Total Viewership Down For Final Performance Center Show (8/17)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW SmackDown
WWE RAW & SmackDown

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was mixed from last week, which did 1.722 million viewers and a 0.47 demo rating.

Just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.534 million viewers. This was the go-home show for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event and the third week of RAW Underground.

- Advertisement -

Last week’s third hour did 1.601 million and 0.46 in the 18-49 Demo. RAW also went up against the Democratic National Convention that aired on various stations.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.730 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.697 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.502 million, 0.44 in the 18-49 Demo

This week’s RAW featured an appearance by Shawn Michaels in the final segment of the show to be taken out by Randy Orton. Top matches included Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs Bayley & Sasha Banks, MVP, Shelton Benjamin & Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali, Ricochet & Apollo Crews, and Montez Ford vs. Andrade. This was the last show to be taped from the Performance Center.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.002 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 1.962million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 1.979 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 1.956 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets. 

The first hour drew 1.932 million viewers while the second hour did 2.025 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 1.924 million viewers while the second hour did 1.880 million viewers. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/17): Shawn Michaels Attacked, Rey Mysterio Returns

The final episode of WWE RAW before WWE SummerSlam aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shawn Michaels returned to address Randy...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rusev: Vince McMahon Told Me Fans Chanting ‘Rusev Day’ Were Mocking Me

Rusev recently appeared on Ryback's podcast and detailed Vince McMahon's reaction to the "Rusev Day" chants. According to Rusev, Vince McMahon told...
Read more
WWE

First Look At WWE ThunderDome Production Setup

Crews are currently working on the new WWE ThunderDome interactive viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles On Who Is His Best Friend In WWE After Departure Of Gallows And Anderson

It's a well-known fact that AJ Styles is close friends with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and the Phenomenal One had stated...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Blasts WWE For Firing Longtime Employee

WWE has released a number of long term employees in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic and it appears Chris Jericho...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE RAW Total Viewership Down For Final Performance Center Show (8/17)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was mixed from...
Read more
Wrestling News

New Details Emerge Regarding Break-In At Sonya Deville’s Home

Early Sunday morning Sonya Deville was forced to flee her Florida residence after an intruder broke in. Early reports stated Deville fled...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston Reveals He Was Once Pitched a ‘Black Jeff Hardy’ Gimmick

WWE Superstar Naomi recently appeared on WWE's The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. The tenured Superstar discussed a number of topics...
Read more
Wrestling News

Randy Orton & Ric Flair Segment Reportedly Edited For TV

Last week on WWE RAW, Randy Orton punted Ric Flair to close the show. This week on RAW, Orton did the same...
Read more
Impact

Backstage News On Recent Impact Tapings, Emergence Event

Impact Wrestling presents the first night of its 2-week branded event, Emergence, tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. The company recently finished...
Read more
NXT

Update On NXT Location, Full Sail & Thunderdome

WWE will present its first show from the "Thunderdome" in Orlando's Amway Center on Friday. RAW, Smackdown, and PPVs will emanate from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Goldberg Reveals Details Of His WWE Contract

Bill Goldberg is under contract with WWE through 2022. His deal calls for two matches per year and he's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson On If There Was Ever Heat Amongst The Four Horsemen

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show talking about if there was ever heat within the 4 Horsemen. According...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On Fans Throwing Trash In The Ring On Nitro

During the peak of WCW Nitro in the 1990s, fans would often throw trash in the ring. In particular, NWO members Hollywood...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Blasts WWE For Firing Longtime Employee

WWE has released a number of long term employees in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic and it appears Chris Jericho...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier

WWE has a rich history of former UFC stars coming to the company and the list of people who successfully made the...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/17): Shawn Michaels Attacked, Rey Mysterio Returns

The final episode of WWE RAW before WWE SummerSlam aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shawn Michaels returned to address Randy...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC